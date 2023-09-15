Conoco Signs Long-Term LNG Deal With Dutch Terminal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.65 +0.49 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.16 +0.46 +0.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.61 +0.52 +0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.710 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.753 +0.011 +0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 90.31 +1.64 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.753 +0.011 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 15 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 15 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 15 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 654 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 15 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 15 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 107 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 45 mins 71.71 +1.99 +2.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 92.31 +1.64 +1.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 90.56 +1.64 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 45 mins 86.61 +1.69 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 45 mins 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 45 mins 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 45 mins 85.16 +1.64 +1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 93.76 +1.14 +1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 45 mins 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 80.39 +1.64 +2.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 94.74 +1.35 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 86.04 +1.64 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.75 +1.75 +2.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Conoco Signs Long-Term LNG Deal With Dutch Terminal

Oil Markets Tighten On Constant Inventory Draws

Oil Markets Tighten On Constant Inventory Draws

While pledges from OPEC+ members…

China And U.S. Dominate Global Seaport Trade

China And U.S. Dominate Global Seaport Trade

China dominates global seaport trade…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Conoco Signs Long-Term LNG Deal With Dutch Terminal

By Irina Slav - Sep 15, 2023, 1:53 AM CDT

ConocoPhillips has inked a 15-year LNG supply deal with Netherlands-based Gate Terminal that would expand Conoco’s gas presence in Europe by 1l.5 million tons in regasification capacity annually.

The deal will become effective in 2031 and will boost LNG supply for the Netherlands and Northwestern Europe from that year onwards.

It is the latest example of a deepening EU divergence between words and actions. While Brussels and national government officials cheer their new independence of Russian gas and reduced dependence on hydrocarbons in general, thanks to a buildup in wind and solar, companies quietly sign deal after deal for long-term natural gas supply.

Conoco was part of one such deal closed last November, for deliveries of Qatari LNG to Germany’s brand-new LNG import terminal in Brunsbüttel. Cheniere Energy also recently signed a long-term LNG supply deal with Germany’s chemicals giant BASF.

This may be only the beginning of a wave of long-term supply deals for the continent as the realization that wind and solar can’t do the job of gas sets in. Indeed, the very presence of long-term deals at all is sign enough that the realization is setting in. Previously, European gas buyers were not big fans of long-term purchase commitments at all.

Until last year, Europe was actually a fan of the spot LNG market. That was when its intake of LNG was minuscule compared to current import rates, and LNG prices were low thanks to all the large-scale projects that had come online within a short time.

Now, with almost no Russian gas, Europe needs all the LNG it can get to keep its head above the surface. Prices on the spot market can easily become unpalatable in this situation, hence the newfound European appetite for long-term commitments. Just when the IEA’s Fatih Birol said natural gas demand was about to peak soon.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

DeSantis To Highlight New Energy Proposal Next Week In Oil Country

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com