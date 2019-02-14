Congressional Hearing: This Is How Far Venezuelan Oil Production Could Fall

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.44 +0.54 +1.00%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.53 +0.92 +1.45%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.607 +0.032 +1.24%
Mars US 10 hours 60.90 +1.00 +1.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
Urals 1 day 60.95 +1.83 +3.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.76 +0.95 +1.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.43 +1.04 +1.91%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.607 +0.032 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 63.29 +1.11 +1.79%
Murban 1 day 64.40 +1.27 +2.01%
Iran Heavy 1 day 57.06 +0.97 +1.73%
Basra Light 1 day 65.56 +1.62 +2.53%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.60 +1.31 +2.10%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.76 +0.95 +1.49%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.76 +0.95 +1.49%
Girassol 1 day 64.29 +1.00 +1.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 39.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 11 hours 43.65 +1.55 +3.68%
Canadian Condensate 39 days 51.05 +0.80 +1.59%
Premium Synthetic 39 days 53.90 +0.80 +1.51%
Sweet Crude 11 hours 49.65 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 11 hours 47.90 +0.50 +1.05%
Peace Sour 11 hours 47.90 +0.50 +1.05%
Light Sour Blend 11 hours 50.15 +0.30 +0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 54.10 +0.80 +1.50%
Central Alberta 11 hours 48.75 +0.65 +1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
Giddings 1 day 44.25 +1.00 +2.31%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.94 +0.48 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.85 +0.80 +1.70%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.80 +0.80 +1.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.80 +0.80 +1.57%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.35 +0.80 +1.61%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 +0.50 +1.17%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.30 +0.74 +1.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Ford In Big Trouble: Three Recalls In North America
  • 7 minutes The end of stock buybacks?
  • 14 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 17 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 10 hours Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 10 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 58 mins Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 17 hours Strong Influence And Stronger Threat: Iran-Backed Groups Corner Iraq's Postwar Scrap Metal Market
  • 5 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 14 hours How Is Greenland Dealing With Climate Change?
  • 13 hours L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 14 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 12 hours And the War on LNG is Now On
  • 18 hours Solar Array Required to Match Global Oil Consumption
  • 11 hours Prospective Cause of Little Ice Age
  • 1 day Green New Deal
  • 1 day "Brothers" in Arms: Kremlin Presses On With Turkey Missile Contract

Breaking News:

Congressional Hearing: This Is How Far Venezuelan Oil Production Could Fall

Green New Deal Critics See Red

Green New Deal Critics See Red

The reactions to the Green…

Nord Stream 2 Was Always A Done Deal

Nord Stream 2 Was Always A Done Deal

Nord Stream 2 is a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Congressional Hearing: This Is How Far Venezuelan Oil Production Could Fall

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 14, 2019, 3:00 AM CST Venezuela Protests

Venezuela’s oil production could feasibly fall to just 500,000 barrels per day by year’s end, according to the US State Department’s Special Envoy to Venezuela in a Wednesday hearing on the crisis-stricken Latin American nation on Wednesday.

 The cause for the expected production declines, said Rep. Elliot Abrams, was the impact of US sanctions on Venezuela’s state-run oil company, PDVSA.  

The crisis in Venezuela, of which its floundering oil industry is merely one part,  is “entirely manmade”, according to House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot L. Engel, who is also the Co-Chair of the House Oil and National Security Caucus, a champion for US energy independence, and serves on the Commission for Human Rights, who today did not mince words when he laid blame for the Venezuelan  disaster squarely on Nicolas Maduro’s and Hugo Chavez’s doorstep. Two leaders, Engel said, who “have driven the country off the edge of the cliff.”

In his opening remarks as chairman, Engel went on to definitively dispel the notion that US military intervention in Venezuela could possibly be used in the future, despite what he referred to as President Donald Trump’s “sabre rattling” on the issue, stressing that such action would require Congressional approval, which would never be given.

Despite that preface for Wednesday’s hearing, a heated exchange between Rep. Elliot Abrams and Rep. Ilhar Omar sprung up, with Rep. Omar asking of Abrams, “Yes or no, would you support an armed faction within Venezuela that engages in war crimes, crimes against humanity or geocide if you believe they were serving US interest, as you did in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua?” To which Abrams refused to reply.

Related: Oil Rises Despite Rising Oil, Product Inventories

Venezuela’s oil production—which accounts for 95% of the country’s export revenues—is but a shadow of its former glory days of 3 million barrels per day as it was in 1997. By 2017 its production had fallen to 2 million bpd, and by this time last year, Venezuela’s production had fallen again to 1.5 million bpd. 

According to OPEC’s latest monthly oil market report, Venezuela’s production last month fell to 1.1 million bpd.

Depending on what point is being made, one could believe that Maduro and Chavez are responsible for the inexorable production decline in Venezuela, who has hundreds of billions of barrels in oil reserves. One could also believe the US back patting that suggests its new round of US sanctions levied in January on Venezuela is the cause of the reduced oil output by tying the hands of its customers, and by holding back shipments of the essential diluent that Venezuela needs to keep the oil flowing.

Should its oil output indeed sink to 500,000 bpd by the end of this year, customers of Venezuela’s heavy oil, including India and the United States, may find it hard to purchase a suitable heavy substitute, as all oil is not equal.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Turkish Ships To Start Drilling For Oil, Gas Offshore North Cyprus

Next Post

Uganda Sees First Oil Pushed Back To 2022

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com