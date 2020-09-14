Colombia’s Oil Major Plans To Drill 100 Wells In The Permian

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.25 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.59 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.290 -0.020 -0.87%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 38.06 -0.17 -0.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 40.15 -0.45 -1.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 38.52 -0.46 -1.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 35.46 -0.20 -0.56%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.290 -0.020 -0.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 38.71 -0.44 -1.12%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 39.04 -0.47 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 37.25 -0.45 -1.19%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 41.48 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 38.32 -0.52 -1.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 38.52 -0.46 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 38.52 -0.46 -1.18%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 39.11 -0.44 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 25.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 29.23 -0.62 -2.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 36.33 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 37.73 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 34.48 +0.28 +0.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 33.33 +0.18 +0.54%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 33.33 +0.18 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 34.48 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 36.08 -0.47 -1.29%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 33.38 +0.03 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 38.52 -0.31 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 31.21 -0.07 -0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 35.16 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 35.16 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 42.07 +0.03 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 3 hours Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 6 hours The storming of the Reichstag
  • 2 days Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 14 hours China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 22 hours “COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity” 33 minutes by Corbett Report
  • 3 hours FNV – One company with Gold, Silver, Oil, and Gas “Royalty and Streaming” Investments
  • 1 day TX NATGAS flaring
  • 3 days Ban on Drilling Would Cost One Million Jobs
  • 1 day 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 2 days Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 3 days Hunter Biden's Chinese Firm helps China buy Michigan precision machining company with military applications and moves jobs overseas.

Breaking News:

Colombia’s Oil Major Plans To Drill 100 Wells In The Permian

Oil Prices Regain Lost Ground As Stock Markets Recover

Oil Prices Regain Lost Ground As Stock Markets Recover

Oil prices are fighting hard…

Traders Charter Supertankers Amid Signs Of New Oil Glut

Traders Charter Supertankers Amid Signs Of New Oil Glut

The world’s top oil traders…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Colombia’s Oil Major Plans To Drill 100 Wells In The Permian

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 14, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT

Colombia’s state-held oil firm Ecopetrol, which has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum to develop acreage in the Permian, plans to have drilled as many as 100 wells in the most prolific U.S. shale basin by the end of 2021, Ecopetrol’s CEO Felipe Bayon told a conference on Monday.

“By the end of next year, we should have over a hundred wells,” Bayon said at a virtual conference, as carried by Reuters.  

Last year, Ecopetrol and Occidental Petroleum Corp agreed to set up a strategic joint venture to develop unconventional reservoirs in approximately 97,000 acres of the Permian Basin in West Texas.

This deal was part of Ecopetrol’s strategic priorities to develop more unconventional resources and have more operations outside Colombia, the company said in November 2019.

Between November last year and June this year, Ecopetrol drilled 22 wells. However, oil production has slowed because of the oil demand and price crash in the pandemic, according to Bayon.

Despite the current low oil prices, Ecopetrol expects to have 100 wells drilled in the Permian by the end of next year, said the company’s executive.

Light crude from shale formations fits well into Ecopetrol’s plans to balance its crude slate portfolio, which consists of predominantly heavy crude varieties, Bayon said at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

Ecopetrol hasn’t shut down oil production due to the crash in demand in the pandemic because demand from Chinese refiners, some of whom use Colombian crude to meet baseload demand, was decent.

Related: Tropical Storm Sally Forces Drillers To Evacuate Gulf Of Mexico Oil Platforms

The Colombian oil firm is looking to sell more of its crude to other major oil importers in Asia— India and South Korea in particular, Bayon said at the conference.

Meanwhile, in the Permian, the number of drilled but uncompleted wells jumped to 3,520 in July 2020, while all other U.S. basins had 4,165 DUCs as of July, the Dallas Fed said earlier this month.

The breakeven price for drilling new wells is an average of $46 a barrel WTI in the Midland area in the Permian, according to Dallas Fed’s survey among oil executives. The responses for the Permian (Midland) breakeven range from as low as $30 to as high as $60 a barrel.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s Oil Import Bill Shrinks, But So Do Crude Imports

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency

The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com