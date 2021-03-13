Colombia Will Back Its Coal Industry For Decades To Come

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day SellBuy 65.61 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day SellBuy 69.22 -0.41 -0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.600 -0.068 -2.55%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 66.06 -0.21 -0.32%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.150 +0.012 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 64.48 +1.65 +2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.600 -0.068 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 67.86 +1.07 +1.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 68.42 +1.06 +1.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.23 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 69.36 -0.19 -0.27%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 68.47 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.01 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.57 -0.39 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 54.92 +1.63 +3.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.02 +1.58 +2.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.42 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 63.87 +1.63 +2.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 63.22 +1.23 +1.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 68.62 +1.58 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 62.42 +1.38 +2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 67.51 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 59.56 -0.41 -0.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 56.25 +1.50 +2.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.41 +1.58 +2.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 22 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 1 day ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 3 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 1 day Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 1 day Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 18 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 9 hours IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 13 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 5 hours Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?

Breaking News:

Colombia Will Back Its Coal Industry For Decades To Come

Oil Prices Drop As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Drop As Traders Take Profits

Speculators have been selling oil…

The Crisis Isn't Over For Oil Refiners

The Crisis Isn't Over For Oil Refiners

Oil demand continues to recover…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Colombia Will Back Its Coal Industry For Decades To Come

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 13, 2021, 10:00 AM CST

The world’s fifth-largest coal exporter, Colombia, is confident that continued coal demand in Asia will warrant Colombian government support to the industry for at least two more decades, even after Glencore said it would relinquish its mining contracts in the country.

“Coal demand from China and India is going to continue. It’s impossible for them to switch their power matrix overnight and stop depending on thermal coal,” Colombia’s Mines and Energy Minister Diego Mesa told Bloomberg in an interview this week.

“We are going to continue to give support to the operations we currently have,” Mesa said, adding that the high-quality mines could continue to operate for “a couple more decades.”

Last month, Glencore said that its Colombian subsidiary Prodeco would begin handing back its mining contracts to the government after it found it would be uneconomic to restart operations at mines that were put on care and maintenance in March last year. Colombia’s National Mining Agency declined in January 2021 Prodeco’s request for the Calenturitas and La Jagua coal mines to remain on care and maintenance (C&M).

Glencore and Colombia’s Mines and Energy Ministry have been in contact with companies interested in potentially taking over the Glencore mines, minister Mesa told Bloomberg. There has been interest from Asia for the mines, he added.

Colombia is banking on coal demand from Asia, including China and India, to justify its support for coal mining in the country, while most developed economies are working to reduce their reliance on coal and phase it out as a source of electricity supply.

Related: Biden Is Playing A Dangerous Game In The Middle East

After a drop in 2020, global coal demand is expected to rebound this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Coal 2020 report in December. Coal continues to be a vital part of China’s energy strategy, while India’s coal demand is set to expand despite plummeting in 2020, the IEA said.

Earlier this week, state miner Coal India approved as many as 32 new coal mining projects worth a total investment of US$6.4 billion, as one of the world’s largest coal consumers, looks to reduce its reliance on imports as its coal demand continues to grow.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla Looks To Develop EV Charging Infrastructure In India

Next Post

Oil Exploration To Hit Record High In Guyana

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

How High Can Oil Prices Go?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com