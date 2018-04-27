City Evacuated After Explosion At Wisconsin Refinery Injures 20

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.07 -0.12 -0.18%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.76 -0.12 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 -0.063 -2.22%
Mars US 19 hours 67.89 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 1 day 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Urals 1 day 70.79 +0.95 +1.36%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Mexican Basket 1 day 60.70 +0.61 +1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 -0.063 -2.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.23 +0.30 +0.43%
Murban 1 day 73.48 +0.30 +0.41%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.85 +0.71 +1.04%
Basra Light 1 day 71.58 +0.79 +1.12%
Saharan Blend 1 day 74.06 +0.76 +1.04%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Girassol 1 day 73.43 +1.14 +1.58%
Opec Basket 1 day 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.52 -0.23 -0.46%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.19 +0.14 +0.29%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 68.39 +0.14 +0.21%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 68.29 +0.14 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.09 +0.29 +0.50%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.19 +0.14 +0.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.94 -0.36 -0.58%
Central Alberta 1 day 58.19 +0.14 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.71 +0.07 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 1 day 62.14 +0.14 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.09 +0.14 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.09 +0.14 +0.21%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.64 +0.14 +0.22%
Kansas Common 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.95 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day I am buying Huawei phone
  • 3 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 23 hours Shell and Total Results Buoyed By Higher Oil Prices. Results From Exxon And Chevron Are Expected On Friday
  • 23 hours Autobots Roll Out! - Transforming Robot Unveiled In Japan
  • 25 mins US Consumer Sentiment Falls Less Than Feared
  • 1 hour North and South Korea talks and implications
  • 2 hours Tesla Board to Give Musk the Boot?
  • 5 mins Exxon Reports Quarterly Profit of $4.65bn On Rising Crude Oil Price
  • 3 hours Can Saudi Arabia Afford Vision 2030?
  • 22 hours Comprehensive List of Factors that affect crude oil price
  • 1 day libya's oil disruption to send oil prices up?
  • 23 hours Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 57 mins Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Looks To Raise $10bn In Privatization Scheme
  • 19 hours FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 24 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch

Breaking News:

If B.C. Wins Case On Environment, So Will Alberta

Can China Combat Its Natural Gas Crisis?

Can China Combat Its Natural Gas Crisis?

China’s LNG imports hit a…

Expect Electricity Prices To Rise Soon

Expect Electricity Prices To Rise Soon

Cost cuts and abundant natural…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

City Evacuated After Explosion At Wisconsin Refinery Injures 20

By Irina Slav - Apr 27, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Husky

An explosion at a Husky Energy refinery in Wisconsin yesterday injured at least 20 people before the fire was put out, media report. Residents of Superior have been encouraged to remain outside their homes after the evacuation for another couple of hours.

The explosion occurred in midmorning yesterday and prompted the immediate evacuation of the local residents. The state of emergency declared by the Superior authorities will remain in place overnight as will the evacuation order, the local police said in a tweet. Local residents are already going back to their homes, despite the order.

The injured have been taken to hospitals and, according to a statement from Husky Energy, all are in stable condition.

UPI reported, citing local Wisconsin media, that the initial blast ignited asphalt and was followed by seven or eight more explosions. The causes of the blast will likely be revealed after due investigation.

The extinguishing of the fire was initially problematic because once the asphalt ignited it produced smoke so thick and hot that the firefighters could not come near enough the fire to start putting it out.

Despite the refinery being located in an industrial area, there is a residential area about a mile from it. According to the mayor of Superior, most of the residents of the town of 27,000 were evacuated following the explosion.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Superior refinery had been fined by federal authorities three years ago, when it was still owned by Calumet Specialty Products Partners, which Husky Energy bought it from in 2017 for US$490 million. The Occupational and Health Administration fined Calumet US$21,000 for violations of emergency response and flammable liquids regulation.

The refinery was built back in the 1950s and has a processing capacity of 50,000 barrels of crude daily, with its feedstock coming from Alberta’s oil sands and from North Dakota’s Bakken shale play. It can also store 3.6 million barrels of crude and oil products.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Pemex Resigned To Hold Auctions For Just 7, Not 160 Oil Projects

Next Post

If B.C. Wins Case On Environment, So Will Alberta

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com