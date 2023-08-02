Citi: UK Carbon Price Set To Halve

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.85 -1.52 -1.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.49 -1.42 -1.67%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.06 -1.42 -1.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.483 -0.077 -3.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.780 -0.093 -3.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.60 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 82.07 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.780 -0.093 -3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.07 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.69 +0.34 +0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.68 -0.53 -0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 611 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.16 -0.46 -0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.12 -0.54 -0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.60 +0.15 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 64 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 60.12 -0.43 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 83.52 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 81.77 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 78.92 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 76.92 -0.43 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 85.87 -0.43 -0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 75.22 -0.43 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.60 -0.43 -0.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 88.12 +1.12 +1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.65 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Citi: UK Carbon Price Set To Halve

5 Companies That Could Benefit From Global Climate Change

5 Companies That Could Benefit From Global Climate Change

Rapidly changing climate is creating…

The New Gold Rush In The Era Of Clean Energy

The New Gold Rush In The Era Of Clean Energy

Driven by global clean energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Citi: UK Carbon Price Set To Halve

By Alex Kimani - Aug 02, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

UK carbon permit prices could fall by almost 50% thanks to the UK government’s “lack of political ambition” to reform the country’s emissions trading system, analysts at Citigroup Inc. have warned. According to Citi, the credits could fall to £22 ($28) a metric ton, the auction reserve price for Britain’s carbon market. The cost of the credits has already plunged 42% in the current year to £40.50, almost half the level of similar contracts in the European Union market. 

The cost of UK pollution rights slumped to a two-year low after the government unveiled its plans for reforming the country’s emissions market. The fresh proposals tighten the cap on the rights through 2030 by about 30% but also come with the release of about 54 million allowances from 2024 to 2027 to ease the pace of the supply cut, effectively making it cheaper for the industry to emit CO2. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has committed to granting hundreds of new oil and gas production licenses in the North Sea amid growing concerns among his Conservative Party that green policies will hurt household finances.

Back in November, the government announced plans to increase a windfall tax on oil and gas producers’ profits to 35% from the previous rate of 25%. The new rate, which applied from 1 January 2023 until March 2028, is part of a raft of budgetary measures aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis and shoring up the UK’s finances. Normally, UK oil and gas companies operating on its continental shelf are subject to a 40% tax rate, much higher than the 19% rate on corporate profits for companies in other sectors. The new levy now means that companies like BP and Shell Plc.(NYSE: SHEL) will now fork over 75% in taxes, up from 65% in 2022.

British giant BP Plc (NYSE: BP) announced annual profits of nearly $28 billion for FY 2022,  more than double the year before and the biggest in the company's 114-year history. BP was able to post the record profits despite taking a massive post-tax charge of $24.4 billion in its 1Q 2022 results, the largest such impact on any company globally, after exiting its 19.75% stake in Russia’s Rosneft PJSC. Meanwhile, British Gas owner Centrica Centrica Plc (OTCPK:CPYYF) (OTCPK:CPYYY) saw its FY 2022 profits triple to a record 3.3 billion pounds last year amid high energy prices. Centrica's bottom-line received a big boost by soaring profits in its upstream oil and gas division, with wholesale gas prices in the country hitting record highs last year. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chesapeake Energy Sees Drilling Costs Plummeting

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

 Alt text

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com