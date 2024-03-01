Chinese Oil Product Demand Could Peak by 2025

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.63 +1.37 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.22 +1.31 +1.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.21 +0.99 +1.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.846 -0.014 -0.75%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.602 +0.021 +0.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 119 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.602 +0.021 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.20 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.39 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.15 +0.40 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 822 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.95 +0.72 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.20 +0.53 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 275 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 59.31 -0.48 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.41 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.66 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 71.26 -0.28 -0.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 68.26 -0.28 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 75.51 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.49 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.14 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 15 mins World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 5 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 19 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 19 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Chinese Oil Product Demand Could Peak by 2025

Egypt Seals Historic $35 Billion Development Deal with UAE

Egypt Seals Historic $35 Billion Development Deal with UAE

Egypt agrees to a $35…

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis have reportedly damaged…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Product Demand Could Peak by 2025

By Irina Slav - Mar 01, 2024, 6:14 AM CST

Demand for petroleum products in China could peak before next year, the research unit of the China National Petroleum Corporation has forecast.

The projection is based on expectations that the energy transition will continue gathering speed, eliminating oil product demand growth.

"With new productive forces — which refer to technological innovation, data, smart or intelligent technologies and the like — driving an overall increase in productivity and enhancing new dynamics for economic growth, overall demand for petroleum is on an upward trajectory this year," the head of the oil market research division of the CNPC’s Economics and Technology Research Institute said, as quoted by China Daily.

The research entity has also forecast that China’s oil demand will start declining in the 2030s as demand for oil as fuel dwindles under the onslaught of electric vehicles, for which China is the biggest market globally.

Per CNPC’s researchers, oil-derived fuels will remain the most used until 2035, but demand will begin declining from around 2030. Driven by this trend, China’s total oil demand will fall to 650 million tons in 2035.

Electric cars appear to be the main factor that CNPC’s researchers see as determining the future of oil demand but EV sales growth in China has started declining. After years of strong growth, the market is giving signs it is nearing the point of saturation, driving Chinese carmakers to eye international expansion as their new means of profit growth. At home, this weakening demand prompted massive price wars that also involved foreign players in the Chinese EV market, such as Tesla and VW.

Meanwhile, despite this explosive growth in EV sales, demand for oil in China last year broke yet another record, reaching 756 million tons, per the CNPC research arm again, noting this was an 11.5% increase on the year. Petroleum product demand also surged, by 9.5% from 2022 to 399 million tons.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canadian Natural Resources Lifts Dividend After Posting Record Production

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com