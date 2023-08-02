Chinese Oil Demand In 2023 May Have Already Peaked

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.02 +0.65 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.52 +0.61 +0.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.35 +0.87 +1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.558 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.908 +0.035 +1.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 82.07 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.908 +0.035 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.07 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.69 +0.34 +0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.68 -0.53 -0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 610 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.16 -0.46 -0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.12 -0.54 -0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 63 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 60.12 -0.43 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 83.52 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 81.77 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.92 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.92 -0.43 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 85.87 -0.43 -0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.22 -0.43 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.03 +1.71 +2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.48 +1.71 +2.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +1.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Chinese Oil Demand In 2023 May Have Already Peaked

Exxon Eyes Lithium Leadership: Enters Talks With Tesla, Ford, And Volkswagen

Exxon Eyes Lithium Leadership: Enters Talks With Tesla, Ford, And Volkswagen

Exxon Mobil Corp. is planning…

Ford Suffers $4.5 Billion Setback Amid Tesla's Aggressive Pricing

Ford Suffers $4.5 Billion Setback Amid Tesla's Aggressive Pricing

Ford is projected to lose…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Demand In 2023 May Have Already Peaked

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 02, 2023, 3:19 AM CDT

Chinese oil demand for this year may have already peaked and could ease this quarter amid China’s continued struggles to significantly boost its economy after ending the Covid restrictions, analysts have told Bloomberg.

The prospect of weaker oil demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer is bad news for oil market bulls.  

Chinese oil demand for 2023 likely peaked at 16.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, Jianan Sun, an analyst with Energy Aspects, told Bloomberg. This quarter, demand is set to decline to 15.8 million bpd, before rebounding to around 16.2 million bpd in the fourth quarter, according to Energy Aspects. 

China, however, has returned to importing near-record monthly volumes of crude as it has accelerated stockpiling. The country is estimated to have made in June the largest monthly additions to inventories in three years. Cheap Russian crude played a large part in the high level of stockpiling last month, as China accelerated buying of Russian cargoes to benefit from the discounts at which Russian grades are being offered on the market relative to the crude from other sources, including from the Middle East.

While cutting its global demand growth estimate for 2023 for the first time this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) noted last month that Chinese demand growth continued to surprise to the upside. China is expected to account for 70% of the global oil demand growth this year, which was expected at 2.2 million bpd in IEA’s monthly report for July, down from 2.4 million bpd expected in the June report.

A 3-million-bpd global demand surge in May compared to April was largely driven by soaring demand in China, India, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, the latest data by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed last month.

China’s total oil product demand hit 17.37 million bpd in May, the JODI data showed. This was an increase of 1.7 million bpd compared to April, and the second-highest level ever reported in JODI.

Other Chinese oil data also pointed to strong demand—crude oil imports jumped by 1.8 million bpd to 12.15 million bpd in May, while refinery intake surged by 1.81 million bpd to 16.38 million bpd.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Pioneer Natural Resources Latest To Report Earnings Slump

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

 Alt text

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com