Europe’s LNG Imports Fall To 20-Month Low

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.13 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.64 +0.73 +0.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.35 +0.87 +1.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.912 +0.039 +1.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 82.07 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.912 +0.039 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.07 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.69 +0.34 +0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.68 -0.53 -0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 610 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.16 -0.46 -0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.12 -0.54 -0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 63 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 60.12 -0.43 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 83.52 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 81.77 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 78.92 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 76.92 -0.43 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 85.87 -0.43 -0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 75.22 -0.43 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.03 +1.71 +2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.48 +1.71 +2.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +1.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Europe’s LNG Imports Fall To 20-Month Low

This Company Will Be First In Line When Citgo Sold Off For Creditors

This Company Will Be First In Line When Citgo Sold Off For Creditors

PDVSA creditor Crystallex International Corp.…

New Catalyst Synthesis Paves The Way For Next-Gen Lithium-Air Batteries

New Catalyst Synthesis Paves The Way For Next-Gen Lithium-Air Batteries

Scientists at the Shibaura Institute…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe’s LNG Imports Fall To 20-Month Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 02, 2023, 4:30 AM CDT

LNG imports into Europe fell in July to the lowest level since November 2021 as low European benchmark natural gas prices are discouraging traders to ship many cargoes to the continent right now.  

Europe’s LNG imports declined by 7% year over year in July, to 8.6 million tons, the lowest import volumes since November 2021, when the energy crisis in Europe began, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed on Wednesday.       

The front-month futures at the TTF hub, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, were at $30.43 (27.71 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh) as of early Wednesday in Amsterdam.

Prices jumped earlier this week as maintenance offshore Norway, including at the giant gas field Troll, reduced pipeline gas exports from Norway, which is now Europe’s single-largest gas supplier having ousted Russia from the top spot after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices have fallen in recent months and are now 80% lower than the records seen last summer amid ample gas inventories with storage sites on track to be full well in advance of EU targets. 

EU gas storage levels are much higher than the five-year average and the levels from this time last year, easing concerns about Europe’s gas supply. The EU gas storage sites were 85% full as of July 31, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.  

Comfortable inventory levels are capping the price gains from Norwegian maintenance stoppages, keeping European prices lower.

The low European natural gas prices discourage traders from sending too much LNG to Europe now as sellers are looking at the Asian market where spot LNG prices have risen amid heatwaves in Japan, South Korea, and parts of China.

“The discount of European gas prices compared to Asian LNG prices increased to an average of around US$2.1/MMBtu in July compared to an average of around US$0.3/MMBtu in June 2023,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said earlier this week.

“The higher discount in the European gas market could help divert more LNG cargoes towards Asia and reduce the supply glut in the European market.”  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Oil Demand In 2023 May Have Already Peaked

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

 Alt text

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com