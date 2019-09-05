Chinese Oil Buyers Resell Cargoes Of US Oil To Avoid Tariffs

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 50 mins 56.30 +0.04 +0.07%
Brent Crude 17 mins 60.95 +0.25 +0.41%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.435 -0.010 -0.41%
Mars US 34 mins 57.00 +0.04 +0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.97 +1.16 +2.01%
Urals 17 hours 57.05 +2.75 +5.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.27 +2.31 +4.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.27 +2.31 +4.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.70 +2.95 +5.70%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.435 -0.010 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 56.83 +0.51 +0.91%
Murban 2 days 58.62 +0.43 +0.74%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.29 +2.85 +5.54%
Basra Light 2 days 61.74 +1.98 +3.31%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.61 +2.64 +4.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Girassol 2 days 62.63 +2.83 +4.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.97 +1.16 +2.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.06 -0.39 -0.92%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 44.36 +2.12 +5.02%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 50.26 +2.32 +4.84%
Premium Synthetic 6 days 56.66 +2.32 +4.27%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 51.51 +1.47 +2.94%
Peace Sour 24 hours 48.91 +1.22 +2.56%
Peace Sour 24 hours 48.91 +1.22 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 51.16 +1.77 +3.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 56.86 +1.42 +2.56%
Central Alberta 24 hours 51.01 +1.07 +2.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.27 +2.31 +4.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 1 min 60.93 +1.04 +1.74%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.25 +0.04 +0.08%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +2.25 +5.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.39 +2.32 +3.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 11 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 25 mins Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 9 hours Bolsonaro Accuses U.N.'s Bachelet Of Meddling In Brazil's Sovereignty
  • 3 hours Trump Squashes Oil Inverse Investors When He Isn’t Squashing Oil Investors
  • 32 mins Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 6 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 3 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 7 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 22 hours US sanctions: Iran , Venezuela
  • 22 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 21 hours Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas
  • 1 hour NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 7 hours Baker Hughes is about to be sold off: GE is Bankrupt/FRAUD

Breaking News:

Chinese Oil Buyers Resell Cargoes Of US Oil To Avoid Tariffs

U.S. Intensifies Pressure Against Iran, Targets Oil Tanker Network

U.S. Intensifies Pressure Against Iran, Targets Oil Tanker Network

The United States stepped up…

EV Makers Face One Major Problem

EV Makers Face One Major Problem

EV makers are facing several…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Buyers Resell Cargoes Of US Oil To Avoid Tariffs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 05, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Oil tanker

Chinese oil buyers are reselling cargoes of U.S. crude oil that were set to arrive in China after Beijing slapped a 5-percent tariff on U.S. crude on September 1—and India and South Korea are buying.  

India’s state-held Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has already bought one or two cargoes of U.S. crude that were initially en route to China but later diverted away, BPCL’s Director of Refineries R. Ramachandran told Bloomberg in an interview. The Indian firm could buy more oil originating from the United States that was en route to China, he added.

China announced on August 23 that it would be imposing tariffs on US$75 billion worth of U.S. goods, including crude oil, in two batches beginning September 1 and December 15.  

For a year now, Chinese buyers have been reluctant to buy U.S. crude oil, fearing that tariffs may come any moment, disrupting their plans and making the imported oil more expensive. Many of those who have continued to buy oil from America have been hedging risks by having the option of alternative port destinations of the cargoes. 

Those buyers’ fears have now come true. The 5-percent tariff on crude oil—effective on September 1—caught several tankers carrying U.S. crude oil en route to China.  

Related: Russia Favored For Half-Trillion Dollar Iranian Oil Project

According to Bloomberg estimates, six tankers carrying a total of 12 million barrels of U.S. oil were headed to China at the time when Beijing announced it would impose tariffs on U.S. crude. One of those made the voyage to China before the September 1 deadline, while another is believed to have offloaded the cargo at a port before the tariff kicked in, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Unipec, the trading unit of Asia’s and China’s largest refiner Sinopec, is reselling some of the U.S. cargoes that it has bought to customers in South Korea and India—an “unusual move” directly stemming from the Chinese tariff on U.S. crude, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.  

While China is avoiding imports of U.S. crude due to the newly imposed tariff, India and South Korea—deprived of Iranian oil due to the U.S. sanctions on Tehran—are buying more American oil. Total U.S. oil exports to the Asian region are not expected to drop because of the Chinese tariff. Some analysts, like ESAI Energy, expect U.S. exports of crude oil to Asia to grow from 1.2 million bpd in the first half of 2019 to about 1.3 million bpd for the balance of 2019, despite China’s tariff.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK Takes The Lead In Offshore Wind Power

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com