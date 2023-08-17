Chinese EV Battery Imports Under Scrutiny Over Forced Labor

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.12 +0.74 +0.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.85 +0.40 +0.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.00 +0.80 +0.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.622 +0.030 +1.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.803 -0.064 -2.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 80.18 -1.81 -2.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.803 -0.064 -2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.28 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.88 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.19 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Basra Light 626 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.15 -0.44 -0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.36 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 79 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 63.48 -1.61 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.53 -1.61 -1.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 79.78 -1.61 -1.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 76.98 -1.61 -2.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 76.28 -1.61 -2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.48 -1.61 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.61 -1.61 -2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.66 -1.61 -2.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.75 -2.26%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Chinese EV Battery Imports Under Scrutiny Over Forced Labor

What’s Standing In The Way Of Glencore’s Tie-Up With Teck Resources?

What’s Standing In The Way Of Glencore’s Tie-Up With Teck Resources?

Glencore is keen to merge…

Are Oil Bulls Being Overly Confident?

Are Oil Bulls Being Overly Confident?

Traders should work the long-side…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese EV Battery Imports Under Scrutiny Over Forced Labor

By Alex Kimani - Aug 17, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

The U.S. government is scrutinizing Chinese electric-vehicle battery and car parts supply chains for possible links to forced labor. Under the newly enacted Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), the U.S. has banned the importation of goods made in Xinjiang, China, where the U.S. believes Chinese authorities have set up labor camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups. This could signal difficult times ahead for EV makers, who might be required to provide solid proof that their supply chains are free of any form of forced labor.

In a report to Congress last month on UFLPA enforcement, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) listed several automobile components including lithium-ion batteries and tires among the “potential risk areas” it was monitoring. CBP data shows that 31 automotive and aerospace shipments have so far been detained under UFLPA since February of the current year. Detentions have soared from ~$1 million per month at the end of 2022 to more than $15 million a month currently. Last year, The New York Times reported that Chinese companies that produce raw materials for EV batteries show indications of using forced labor. According to NYT, mining conglomerate Xinjiang Nonferrous Metal Industry employs hundreds of Uyghurs as part of a so-called work transfer program. Beijing has acknowledged running such a program but denied allegations of forced labor calling them “a big lie.”

Two years ago, CBP banned U.S. imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co over forced labor allegations. The U.S. Commerce Department also restricted exports to Hoshine, the paramilitary Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co, a unit of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ,) Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals Co, a subsidiary of Shanghai-based manufacturing giant East Hope Group; and Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Co, part of GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd.

According to the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association trade group, these bans were responsible for a 31% decline in installations of large solar energy facilities for utilities last year due to constrained panel supplies.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Sanctions Lebanese Environmental Activist Aiding Hezbollah

Next Post

U.S. Sanctions Lebanese Environmental Activist Aiding Hezbollah

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com