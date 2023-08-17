Kurdistan Oilfield Restarted Despite Ongoing Export Halt

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.71 +1.33 +1.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.62 +1.17 +1.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.48 +1.28 +1.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.656 +0.064 +2.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.868 +0.001 +0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.96 -1.09 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.96 -1.09 -1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.82 -1.15 -1.29%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.18 -1.81 -2.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.868 +0.001 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.28 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.88 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.19 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Basra Light 625 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.15 -0.44 -0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.36 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.82 -1.15 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 78 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 63.48 -1.61 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 81.53 -1.61 -1.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 79.78 -1.61 -1.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 76.98 -1.61 -2.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.28 -1.61 -2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.48 -1.61 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.96 -1.09 -1.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.47 -1.52 -1.92%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.22 -1.52 -2.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 89.25 -1.15 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.27 -1.52 -1.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.47 -1.52 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.47 -1.52 -1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 -1.50 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

China Likely Tapped Its Crude Inventories In July

Morocco’s Green Energy Potential: Europe's Ticket Away From Russian Fuel?

Morocco’s Green Energy Potential: Europe's Ticket Away From Russian Fuel?

Morocco aims to transition from…

UK Wind Projects To Get A Modern Refit

UK Wind Projects To Get A Modern Refit

The UK faces challenges with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Kurdistan Oilfield Restarted Despite Ongoing Export Halt

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 17, 2023, 7:27 AM CDT

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO ASA said on Wednesday that oil production from its Tawke field in Kurdistan had been restarted following a four-month shut-in triggered by the closure of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline export route.

The export route remains closed and “there is no light at the end of the export pipeline,” DNO said today.  

DNO restarted oil production last month to conduct well integrity tests and synchronize reservoir models but has continued production in response to strong demand for Tawke oil. Field output currently averages 40,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). The nearby Peshkabir field on the same license remains closed, DNO said.

One-half of the oil production from Tawke is delivered to the Kurdistan Regional Government and the balance is sold by DNO on behalf of the contractors (DNO 75% and Genel Energy 25%) to local trading companies and the oil is transported by road tanker. 

“While there is no light at the end of the export pipeline, we are seeing the headlights of more and more incoming tanker trucks loading up our Tawke cargoes on a cash-and-carry basis,” DNO Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said. 

Kurdistan’s crude oil exports—around 400,000 bpd shipped through an Iraqi-Turkey pipeline to Ceyhan and then on tankers to the international markets—were halted on March 25 by the federal government of Iraq.

The suspension of crude oil flows out of northern Iraq and Kurdistan via Ceyhan forced companies to either curtail or suspend production because of limited capacity at storage tanks.

Iraq and Kurdistan have not exported crude oil from the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean since March 25, due to ongoing disputes about who is in charge of exports.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, is currently exporting oil by sea only via its southern oil export terminals. Around 450,000 bpd of exports from the northern fields and from Kurdistan continue to be shut in due to the dispute.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

ADNOC Gas Signs LNG Deal With Japanese Energy Giant

Next Post

China Likely Tapped Its Crude Inventories In July

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com