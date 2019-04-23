China’s Unipec To Receive First U.S. Oil Cargo Since September

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.19 +0.64 +0.98%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.40 +0.36 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.500 -0.058 -2.27%
Mars US 18 hours 70.65 +2.18 +3.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
Urals 2 days 71.45 +1.51 +2.16%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 7 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.500 -0.058 -2.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.24 +2.12 +2.98%
Murban 2 days 74.57 +2.28 +3.15%
Iran Heavy 6 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 6 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 6 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 6 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.45 -0.03 -0.06%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 55.15 +1.48 +2.76%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 62.30 +1.48 +2.43%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 66.40 +1.48 +2.28%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 60.80 +1.48 +2.49%
Peace Sour 21 hours 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Peace Sour 21 hours 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 60.55 +1.48 +2.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 66.05 +1.48 +2.29%
Central Alberta 21 hours 60.40 +1.48 +2.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.75 +1.25 +2.07%
Giddings 2 days 55.50 +1.25 +2.30%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.13 +0.29 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.65 +1.70 +2.93%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 +1.70 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 +1.70 +2.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.75 +1.25 +2.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +1.75 +3.23%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.35 +1.70 +2.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 31 mins US Military Spends at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 3 hours Summit: Kim, Putin To Meet Thursday in Russia’s Far East
  • 3 hours Don't Climb Onto the $80+ Oil Price Greed Roller Coaster, Please.
  • 5 hours New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 5 hours Deep Analysis: How China Is Replacing America As Asia’s Military Titan
  • 11 hours Populist Surge Coming in Europe's May Election
  • 18 hours Saudi Arabia Says To Coordinate With Other Producers To Ensure Adequate Oil Supply
  • 20 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 10 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 21 hours Gas Flaring
  • 20 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 23 hours Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather

Breaking News:

Musk Makes Bold Promise On Robotaxis

Top Heavy Oil Markets Continue To Rally

Top Heavy Oil Markets Continue To Rally

Oil markets continued their way…

Key Oil Demand Driver Set For Boost Later This Year

Key Oil Demand Driver Set For Boost Later This Year

Refining margins are set to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Unipec To Receive First U.S. Oil Cargo Since September

By Irina Slav - Apr 23, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Tanker at sea

Chinese Unipec, the trading arm of state oil giant Sinopec, will this week receive the first cargo of U.S. crude since shipments were suspended last September, Reuters reports, citing a source in the know that wished to remain unnamed.

Reuters data shows that the load is carrying 2 million barrels of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), and is currently waiting at the port of Qingdao to unload its cargo.

The suspension of oil shipments to China resulted from the heat-up in trade talks between Washington and Beijing. Now that the two are at an advanced state in the negotiations with U.S. officials optimistic about a deal, things may be changing.

It’s interesting to note that the Reuters report comes on the heels of other reports concerning the removal of Iran sanction waivers by the U.S. administration. The latest update has it that China, along with Turkey, has openly defied the removal of waivers and will continue to import Iranian crude. This will certainly have reverberations at the trade negotiations table.

On Monday, shortly after the announcement of the waiver removal, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement that said, "China opposes the unilateral sanctions and so-called 'long-arm jurisdictions' imposed by the U.S. Our cooperation with Iran is open, transparent, lawful and legitimate, thus it should be respected." The statement also added "is committed to upholding the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and will play a positive and constructive role in upholding the stability of global energy market."

This difference in positions, to put it mildly, on Iran, suggests that things are yet to get more interesting, especially after Iran renewed its regular threat that it would close the Strait of Hormuz if it cannot use it to ship its oil abroad. It also suggests that the trade deal between Washington and Beijing may not be so quick in coming.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Won’t Release SPR Barrels To Calm Oil Markets

Next Post

Exxon Inks Large LNG Deal Despite China/US Trade Row

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling
Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Fuel-Starved Haiti In Crisis As Venezuela Deal Dies

Fuel-Starved Haiti In Crisis As Venezuela Deal Dies

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com