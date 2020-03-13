China’s Top Oil Trader To Cancel Middle East Crude Imports

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 31.27 -0.23 -0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 34.86 -0.34 -0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.036 +1.96%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 27.85 -3.93 -12.37%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
Graph up Urals 1 day 32.30 +0.05 +0.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 23.58 -3.82 -13.94%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.036 +1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 32.70 -1.87 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 1 day 33.98 -1.71 -4.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 25.43 -3.61 -12.43%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 38.40 +1.09 +2.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 31.46 -3.80 -10.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 32.89 -3.50 -9.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.26 -0.71 -3.74%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 16.10 -1.48 -8.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 32.35 -1.48 -4.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 31.90 -1.48 -4.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 27.25 -1.48 -5.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 25.75 -1.48 -5.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 30.50 -1.48 -4.63%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 22.00 -1.48 -6.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 28.00 -1.50 -5.08%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 21.75 -1.50 -6.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 37.61 -0.38 -1.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 25.45 -1.48 -5.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 29.40 -1.48 -4.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 29.40 -1.48 -4.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 28.00 -1.50 -5.08%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 21.75 -2.75 -11.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.59 +1.38 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 5 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 11 mintues MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Mgr Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 41 mins Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 37 mins OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 14 hours Rip. S&P.
  • 10 hours Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 19 hours Bunglecrats strike again!
  • 10 hours Right Location, Wrong Value Source
  • 18 hours Low Energy Price Crossfeed
  • 20 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 19 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 day Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population

Breaking News:

China’s Top Oil Trader To Cancel Middle East Crude Imports

The Main Challenges For Electric Cars This Decade

The Main Challenges For Electric Cars This Decade

A large number of electric…

Is Artificial Photosynthesis The Holy Grail Of Renewables?

Is Artificial Photosynthesis The Holy Grail Of Renewables?

The U.S. Department for Energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Top Oil Trader To Cancel Middle East Crude Imports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 13, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT Tanker

Even though OPEC is now flooding the market with cheap oil, Unipec – the trading unit of Asia’s largest refiner, Chinese Sinopec – is attempting to defer or cancel the loading of at least four supertankers from the Middle East in April, due to higher freight rates and expected reduction in processing rates, sources familiar with Unipec’s plans told Bloomberg on Friday.

Middle Eastern producers sell their oil traditionally via long-term contracts with buyers, and in this case, Unipec is looking to get out of buying some crude cargoes loading in April compared to the full volumes it was allocated by producers, Bloomberg’s sources say.

Unipec will be looking to cut at least four supertanker cargoes, each capable of transporting 2 million barrels of oil, to as many as eight cargoes on supertankers, according to Bloomberg. One reason is the higher freight rates, the other reason is that Sinopec plans reduced refinery run rates across its refineries in May because of the still depressed Chinese fuel demand, Bloomberg’s source said.

While the biggest state-held Chinese refiners continue to be cautious about crude purchases and to keep run rates lower than usual, especially because of depressed jet fuel demand, the independent refiners are not only raising their refinery run rates from the very low levels seen in February—those smaller refiners, commonly known as teapots, are also in the market for ordering crude cargoes for May and June arrival at much lower prices, and they have the friends-turned-foes Saudi Arabia and Russia to thank for the cheapest crude in years.

After the collapse of the OPEC+ agreement last week, Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling prices to all regions and is getting ready to flood the market with an extra 2.6 million bpd next month. Russia can boost its oil production by 200,000 bpd to 300,000 bpd in the short term, with a potential for up to a total increase of 500,000 bpd, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

U.S. Shale Drillers Ask Service Providers For Major Price Cuts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage
Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

 950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com