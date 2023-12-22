Get Exclusive Intel
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Could See Second Weekly Gain in a Row

By Irina Slav - Dec 22, 2023, 5:00 AM CST

Oil prices have added 4% since the start of the week and may book the second consecutive five-day trading period for the past two months.

The biggest reason for the spike is the situation in the Red Sea as cargo traffic gets diverted away from the Yemeni coast where Houthis target ships with ballistic missiles and drones.

“The tensions in the Red Sea have largely boosted prices, but that’s been countered by uncertainty over supply,” Will Sungchil Yun, senior commodities analyst at SI Securities, told Bloomberg. “While it’s more of a wait-and-see for oil now, it will be hard for prices to find support if OPEC+ output cuts come into question.”

Meanwhile, Angola dropped a bomb on OPEC with the announcement that it was leaving the group to pursue a more independent production policy. The move came as a surprise because just weeks ago Angola had said it was not considering leaving OPEC despite disagreements about production quotas.

"From an oil market supply perspective, the impact is minimal as oil production in Angola was on a downward trend and higher production would first require higher investments,” UBS’s Giovanni Staunovo told Reuters following the news.

"However, prices still fell on concern of the unity of OPEC+ as a group, but there is no indication that more heavyweights within the alliance intend to follow the path of Angola,” Staunovo also added.

Perhaps in confirmation of that lack of indication for more members leaving, prices reversed the Thursday fall on Friday morning in Asian trade with Brent hovering around $80 per barrel at the time.

Even so, oil seems to be heading for the first annual loss since 2020, Bloomberg noted in a report earlier today, as OPEC+ production cuts failed to fulfil their purpose amid record-high U.S. production and higher output in other non-OPEC producers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

