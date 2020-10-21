China’s Pollution Effort Falls Short Of Expectations

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.00 -1.70 -4.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.70 -1.46 -3.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 +0.118 +4.05%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 41.80 +0.49 +1.19%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.04 -0.34 -0.82%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.67 +0.63 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.67 +0.63 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.08 +0.44 +1.17%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 +0.118 +4.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.50 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.34 -0.28 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.55 -0.55 -1.37%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.47 +0.43 +0.98%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 41.25 -0.53 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.53 -0.69 -1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.04 -0.34 -0.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 33 days 30.10 +0.71 +2.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 32.20 +0.64 +2.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.70 +0.64 +1.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.10 +0.64 +1.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.30 +0.64 +1.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 37.70 +0.64 +1.73%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.70 +0.64 +1.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.20 +0.64 +1.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 38.30 +0.64 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 38.10 +0.64 +1.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.67 +0.63 +1.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 36.25 -1.00 -2.68%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 30.00 -1.00 -3.23%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.08 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 35.41 +0.63 +1.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 39.36 +0.63 +1.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 39.36 +0.63 +1.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 36.25 -1.00 -2.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 +0.75 +2.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.54 +0.58 +1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 4 hours Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 2 hours America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 2 hours France Sees 10.6% EV Market Share In September — 4× Growth Year On Year
  • 1 day Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 hours Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 3 mins OP: "Trump blasts Biden Fracking Plan
  • 1 day Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 31 mins Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 10 hours covid. stop the carriers and thus stop the virus.
  • 1 hour Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 2 days California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 3 days "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020
  • 2 days A sneak peak into the US election
  • 2 hours TX NATGAS flaring
  • 2 days Ethanol present in gasoline

Breaking News:

Will Q3 Earnings End Tesla Shares’ Longest Losing Streak Since March?

Libya's Oil Rebound Continues

Libya's Oil Rebound Continues

Libya continues to open its…

Many Lost U.S. Oil Jobs May Never Return

Many Lost U.S. Oil Jobs May Never Return

Over 100,000 oil jobs have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Pollution Effort Falls Short Of Expectations

By Irina Slav - Oct 21, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

Despite ambitious efforts to reduce air pollution levels across China over the last five years, results have fallen short of expectations, Reuters reports, citing a senior government official.

“While seeing the improvements ... it should be clearly recognised that the quality of the ecological environment remains far from people’s expectations for a better life,” said Zhao Yingmin, Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment, speaking to reporters.

China is the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, even though it is also the biggest investor in renewable energy projects. However, the country’s emissions are still on the rise, and they will only peak in 2030, under current decarbonization plans. Europe has asked China to try and accelerate the decarbonization push, moving peak emissions to 2025.

Last month, Beijing said it planned to become carbon neutral by 2060, surprising many after it refused for a long time to commit to any long-term pollution-related targets except a stated commitment to have carbon dioxide emissions peak by 2030.

The carbon neutrality target will be a tough one to hit, with some observers suspecting it is nothing more than a greenwashing move. China is currently the source of some 28 percent of global CO2 emissions, with the numbers rising both in 2018 and 2019.

Even so, the country has managed to achieve some progress on air quality and emissions as well as substantial growth in renewable energy capacity. At the same time, it remains heavily reliant on coal and oil for its industrial activity.

Beijing is currently drawing its next five-year, for 2021-2025, and observers have commented it would have to take measures to reduce the use of coal if it is to progress to its 2060 carbon neutrality targets. It would have to tread carefully, however, as the coal industry is a big one, and reduced use of the commodity would involve the loss of many jobs.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Broadens Sanctions On Russia-Led Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Next Post

Suncor May Sell Stake In North Sea Oilfields

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Yet Another Shale Producer Files For Bankruptcy

Yet Another Shale Producer Files For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com