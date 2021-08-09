China's Oil Imports Rebound In July

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.71 -1.57 -2.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 69.16 -1.54 -2.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.048 -0.092 -2.22%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.047 -0.038 -1.81%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.243 -0.014 -0.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.86 +0.17 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 68.86 +0.17 +0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 66.28 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.243 -0.014 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.31 +1.79 +2.61%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.24 +1.73 +2.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 66.40 -0.74 -1.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 71.57 -0.70 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 70.48 -0.83 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 4 days 69.61 -0.48 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.14 -0.69 -1.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.68 -0.81 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 67.28 -0.81 -1.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 68.68 -0.81 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 64.33 -0.81 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 62.03 -0.81 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 62.03 -0.81 -1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.68 -0.81 -1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 62.38 -0.81 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.86 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 71.61 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 63.04 +0.94 +1.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 73.17 +0.13 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Senate Democrats Aim For $3.5-Trillion Clean Energy, Social Bill

China’s Industrial Slowdown Could Kill The Commodity Rally

China’s Industrial Slowdown Could Kill The Commodity Rally

Chinese factory activity growth slowed…

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

Crude oil prices moved lower…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China's Oil Imports Rebound In July

By Irina Slav - Aug 09, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

After falling to a 2021 low in June, crude oil imports to China began to recover last month as refineries exited maintenance season.

Average daily imports stood at 10.07 million bpd, or, according to Reuters, 41.24 million barrels for the month in total. Yet this was still lower than the rate of imports a year earlier: in July 2020, China bought 51.29 million tons of crude.

Yet the July number was a distinct improvement on June, when imports averaged 9.77 million bpd, or a total 40.14 million tons.

Over the first half of the year, Chinese oil imports fell by 3 percent on the year, and the outlooks are mixed.

Analysts—including Rystad Energy, Energy Aspects, and Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS)—estimate that the recent clampdown on the import and tax practices of independent refiners, as well as the significantly higher oil prices this year, could result in flat or only slightly higher crude oil imports in China in 2021.

Oil imports could grow by up to 2 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, which would be the lowest growth rate in two decades and much lower than the 9.7-percent average import growth rate since 2015, according to Reuters.

On the other hand, we could see a decline, too, as pressure on independents intensifies and parts of the country lock down because of the resurgence of Covid-19. Also, according to satellite data cited by energy analytics firm OilX earlier this year, China seems to have plenty of oil in storage.

According to the latest reports, China is canceling flights, 46 cities have warned their citizens not to travel, and local authorities have imposed curbs on public transport and taxis, all of which will inevitably hit fuel demand.

"While the number of cases (in China) is low, it comes just as the summer travel season peaks," commodity analysts from ANZ said in a note, as quoted by Reuters. "This has overshadowed signs of strong demand elsewhere."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Rural U.S. Falls Behind With Energy Transition

Next Post

Senate Democrats Aim For $3.5-Trillion Clean Energy, Social Bill

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com