Asia Is Not Rushing To Buy Extra Crude Oil From Saudi Arabia

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.25 -1.11 -1.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.68 -1.14 -1.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.820 +0.005 +0.13%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.254 -0.007 -0.31%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.131 -0.018 -0.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.18 +4.05 +5.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 71.16 +0.31 +0.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.131 -0.018 -0.82%

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.83 +0.64 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.04 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 71.59 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Basra Light 10 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.38 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.18 +4.05 +5.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.18 +4.05 +5.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.44 +0.39 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.62 +0.41 +0.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.46 +0.96 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 71.36 +0.31 +0.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 72.76 +0.31 +0.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 67.61 -0.19 -0.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 63.86 -0.19 -0.30%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 63.86 -0.19 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 66.36 +0.31 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 67.56 -0.74 -1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 64.26 -0.99 -1.52%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.27 +1.99 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.31 +0.31 +0.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.26 +0.31 +0.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.26 +0.31 +0.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.10 +0.31 +0.40%

Asia Is Not Rushing To Buy Extra Crude Oil From Saudi Arabia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 09, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
  • Refiners in the world’s largest oil-importing region have not asked for additional supply from the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia
  • Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia raised its official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude
  • Asian refiners typically ask for additional Saudi crude in case of strong demand and relatively low official selling prices
Higher Saudi prices for January, lower overall demand for crude amid the Omicron uncertainty, the Chinese crackdown on illicit practices at its independent refiners, and refinery maintenance season starting in late Q1 2022 have resulted in Asian refiners abstaining from extra Saudi crude supply for loading in January.

Refiners in the world’s largest oil-importing region have not asked for additional supply from the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, above the term supplies under the long-term contracts, company officials have told Bloomberg.

At least three refiners in Asia will not be seeking extra Saudi crude for January loading, the unnamed officials told Bloomberg.

Asian refiners typically ask for additional Saudi crude in case of strong demand and relatively low official selling prices (OSPs) of the Saudi grades to the region.

Earlier this month, however, Saudi Arabia raised its official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude to a nearly two-year high premium over the Oman/Dubai benchmark, signaling confidence in Asian demand despite the still high uncertainty about the Omicron variant of COVID.

Arab Light will next month sell for $0.60 more per barrel than it does this month for buyers in Asia. That’s $3.30 a barrel more than the Oman/Dubai benchmark, off which Middle Eastern crude going to Asia is priced. The premium over Oman/Dubai is the highest for Arab Light since early 2020—the months before the pandemic struck.

Apart from the higher Saudi prices, Asian refiners are not rushing to buy crude above the volumes in their term supply deals, due to low refining margins for fuels after the peak winter demand in March, when cargoes loading in January are set to arrive in Asia.

In addition, China’s independent refiners, commonly known as teapots, will likely see lower purchases in coming weeks as the local government is investigating practices at the refineries in the Shandong province, traders told Bloomberg.

Omicron is also weighing on the market, with trading quieted in recent days in Asia, a seller of West African crude told Reuters earlier this week.                 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

