China Embraces Increased Coal Use For Energy Security

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 87.18 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 93.86 +0.72 +0.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 17 mins 92.01 +0.18 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.102 +0.068 +1.13%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.523 +0.007 +0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 82.97 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.523 +0.007 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.57 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.98 +0.14 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.71 -1.16 -1.28%
Graph down Basra Light 351 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 96.35 -1.28 -1.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.16 -1.58 -1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 59.15 +1.28 +2.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 64.62 -3.09 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 88.02 -3.09 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 86.27 -3.09 -3.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 83.42 -3.09 -3.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 80.12 -3.09 -3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 80.12 -3.09 -3.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 81.42 -3.09 -3.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 90.37 -3.09 -3.31%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 79.72 -3.09 -3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.00 -3.25 -4.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.00 -3.09 -3.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.77 +2.49 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 8 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 17 hours Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?
  • 1 day Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 8 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

WTI Jumps On Large Draw In Crude Inventories

Could Copper Prices Be Poised For A Breakout?

Could Copper Prices Be Poised For A Breakout?

While copper prices have slid…

Private Space Travel Is Now A Quarter-Trillion-Dollar Business

Private Space Travel Is Now A Quarter-Trillion-Dollar Business

The private space race is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Embraces Increased Coal Use For Energy Security

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 15, 2022, 3:30 PM CST

China is adding coal plants to tackle energy security concerns, but this doesn’t mean it is backing away from its previously stated emissions curbs, Chinese delegates said at the COP27 summit this week.

China may be adding new coal plants to prevent a repeat poor performance from recent years that triggered electricity shortages in the Asian nation, but these coal plants will serve as a buffer to volatile global energy markets in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the country’s delegates said.

Previous figures from a senior researcher at State Grid of China Corp Energy Research Institute estimated China’s coal expansion would total 270GW of new plants through 2025—more than what the United States has now.

Eventually, China’s rise in coal use will be halted when its electricity market reforms and increases in renewable power and energy storage kick in. China is still planning on reaching peak emissions by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2060, they said.

But for now, coal use is an unfortunate necessity if the country wants to keep from following in its own footsteps in prior years, and in the EU’s current footsteps that have left it wondering if it’s going to make it through this winter and next without serious power blackouts.

“We don’t want to be like Europe and transform at the cost of energy security. They are now declaring that they are taking a step back in order to take two steps forward later,” Li Zheng, climate change and energy professor at Tsinghua University, said, adding that China needed an energy transition plan that was secure so that it could be sustained.

But some climate scientists are not satisfied with this explanation for the increased coal use, arguing that 2040 is the drop-dead date for phasing out coal if the planet hopes to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

It should be noted that China also holds the world’s largest fleet of renewable power generation, according to BloombergNEF figures.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany’s Gas Turbine Capacity Expansion Moving Too Slow

Next Post

WTI Jumps On Large Draw In Crude Inventories

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com