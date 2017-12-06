China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 56.13 +0.17 +0.30%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.43 +0.21 +0.34%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.914 -0.008 -0.27%
Mars US 3 hours 58.16 -1.71 -2.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.59 -0.96%
Urals 20 hours 60.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.24 -0.18 -0.34%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.914 -0.008 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 60.38 +0.70 +1.17%
Murban 20 hours 62.93 +0.65 +1.04%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 58.81 -1.12 -1.87%
Basra Light 20 hours 57.15 -1.18 -2.02%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.05 -1.08 -1.71%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Girassol 20 hours 61.61 -1.13 -1.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.59 -0.96%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 37.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 54 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 54 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 54 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 54 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 54 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 54 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 54 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 52.25 -1.75 -3.24%
Giddings 20 hours 46.00 -1.75 -3.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.05 -0.96 -1.50%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 49.91 -1.66 -3.22%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 52.41 -1.66 -3.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 +0.15 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 4 hours U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 6 hours China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 8 hours Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 9 hours Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 11 hours South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 1 day Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 1 day Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 1 day Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 1 day API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 1 day Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 1 day South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 1 day China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 1 day Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 2 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 2 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 2 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 2 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 2 days China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 2 days Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 2 days Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 5 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 5 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 5 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 5 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 5 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 5 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 6 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 6 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 6 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 6 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 6 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 6 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 6 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 7 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 7 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 7 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 7 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 7 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 7 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal

Breaking News:

Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments

Russia Plans First-Ever Sale Of Yuan Bonds

Russia Plans First-Ever Sale Of Yuan Bonds

Russia is looking to list…

Goldman: Oil Markets Are Nervous For No Reason

Goldman: Oil Markets Are Nervous For No Reason

The OPEC deal extension has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 06, 2017, 2:00 PM CST LNG

Chinese state-owned company CNOOC, the country’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has leased two tankers to store emergency LNG supplies offshore, spending US$10 million on the plan, as China’s massive coal-to-gas switch leads to an unprecedented soaring gas demand and concerns of fuel shortages this winter.

“It’s like buying insurance to cover winter demand spikes,” a trading source with knowledge of CNOOC’s tanker lease deal told Reuters.

Last year, CNOOC hired one tanker to hoard LNG supply, the source said, but noted that this year it is the first time that two tankers have been hired.   

“CNOOC arranged [to lease the two tankers] months ago anticipating the shortage will be severe this year,” the source told Reuters.

The lease of an LNG tanker is very expensive, as is keeping the gas cooled, so the cost of holding such tanker is much higher than keeping crude oil in storage.

While one could make the business case for storing LNG for later sale in case of a market contango, when prompt prices are lower than future prices, the current Asian spot LNG curve is in the opposite state of contango—backwardation—with LNG for January delivery nearing almost $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), while April delivery prices are at just over $7 per mmBtu.

The expensive leases of the LNG tankers and the uneconomic stashing of the fuel is proof of the unusual moves that China’s biggest LNG importer has made to cover winter shortages, according to Reuters.

Related: Don’t Expect Aggressive U.S. Shale Drilling

Earlier this week, China’s state planning commission ordered eight Chinese regions to “regulate” surging gas prices amid winter heating demand and the switch to gas from coal. Last week, Asia’s LNG spot prices jumped to the highest since January 2015 due to the Chinese demand and strong oil prices. 

China’s imports of LNG between January and October this year soared by 47 percent compared to the same period last year, according to Platts. 

Even with surging LNG imports, Chinese regions in the north have been experiencing gas supply shortages in recent weeks, due to China ramping up efforts to move from coal to gas, and to a cold spell in the country.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens

Next Post

U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

 OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com