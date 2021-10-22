China Vows Crackdown On Coal Futures Speculation

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.80 +1.30 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.59 +0.98 +1.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.253 +0.138 +2.70%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.542 -0.007 -0.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.487 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.04 -1.63 -1.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.36 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.05 -0.82 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.487 +0.007 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.81 +0.57 +0.69%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.42 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.63 -1.65 -2.08%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.89 -1.41 -1.65%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.85 -1.67 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.04 -1.63 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.04 -1.63 -1.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.15 -1.75 -2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.36 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.25 -1.56 -2.30%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 68.00 -0.92 -1.33%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.50 -0.92 -1.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 82.90 -0.92 -1.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 80.40 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 76.35 -0.92 -1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 76.35 -0.92 -1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 77.25 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.85 -0.92 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 76.50 -0.92 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.75 -1.50 -2.02%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.78 +1.07 +1.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.45 -1.37 -1.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.40 -1.37 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.40 -1.37 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 83.12 +9.12 +12.32%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.94 -1.62 -1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 hour Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 3 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 2 days Did China cherry-pick the factors that affected the economic slow-down?
  • 15 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 3 hours Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 18 hours Are you aware of Oil Price short videos on our energy topics?
  • 23 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 2 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 411 days Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.

Breaking News:

China Vows Crackdown On Coal Futures Speculation

Oil Prices Remain Elevated As The Energy Crunch Worsens

Oil Prices Remain Elevated As The Energy Crunch Worsens

As countries around prepare for…

When Should You Take Profits On Energy Stocks?

When Should You Take Profits On Energy Stocks?

Even if energy stocks do…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Vows Crackdown On Coal Futures Speculation

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 22, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Chinese authorities have signaled they would start looking into the recent price spikes and subsequent plunge in the domestic coal futures market as part of efforts to contain the price of coal amid a power crunch.

China will severely punish market violations in coal futures trading and pricing, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Friday, as carried by the Global Times.

Early this week, the energy crisis amid a coal shortage worsened because of colder weather, sending the key Chinese coal futures contract to a new record high on Tuesday. The most actively traded contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose jumped by 6 percent on Tuesday to exceed the equivalent of $302 per ton. China’s coal prices and coal futures had rallied over the past month amid a shortage of the fuel in the world’s second-largest economy, which has led to power cuts in most Chinese regions.  

Coal supply in China continues to be very tight with roaring power demand, flat domestic production, and a spat with major coal exporter Australia that has seen Chinese authorities impose an unofficial ban on imports.

Surging coal prices and power shortages in China slowed the growth of the world’s second-largest economy in the third quarter. It now threatens to spill over to the global supply chains in the fourth quarter.

After coal futures prices hit a record on Tuesday, Chinese authorities said they would intervene on the market to tame the “irrational” spikes in coal prices.

Coal and oil prices dropped early on Wednesday after China said it was considering an intervention on the domestic coal market to reduce the record prices down to a “reasonable range.”

China’s coal futures have continued to plunge since Wednesday, and settled on Friday at the equivalent of $220 per ton, down by almost 30 percent compared to the all-time high on Tuesday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Putin Lays Cards Down: Approve Nord Stream 2 To Get More Gas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

 Alt text

A Successful Energy Transition Will Need Oil Demand Destruction
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com