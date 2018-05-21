China To Drive Electric Vehicles Sales Surge

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 72.54 +0.19 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.38 +0.16 +0.20%
Natural Gas 21 mins 2.855 +0.005 +0.18%
Mars US 7 hours 73.34 +0.76 +1.05%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 1 day 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.93 +0.46 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.93 +0.46 +0.60%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 4 days 66.83 -0.38 -0.57%
Natural Gas 21 mins 2.855 +0.005 +0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 76.03 -0.55 -0.72%
Murban 1 day 79.38 -0.60 -0.75%
Iran Heavy 1 day 73.03 +0.04 +0.05%
Basra Light 1 day 77.05 +0.97 +1.27%
Saharan Blend 1 day 77.67 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Girassol 1 day 78.19 -0.24 -0.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 52.09 +0.22 +0.42%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 58.37 -0.12 -0.21%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.97 -0.12 -0.17%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 71.47 -0.12 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 4 days 65.37 -0.12 -0.18%
Peace Sour 4 days 61.62 -0.12 -0.19%
Peace Sour 4 days 61.62 -0.12 -0.19%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 64.12 -0.12 -0.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 68.87 -0.12 -0.17%
Central Alberta 4 days 62.62 -0.12 -0.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 76.93 +0.46 +0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.75 +1.00 +1.48%
Giddings 1 day 62.50 +1.00 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.18 +0.04 +0.05%
West Texas Sour 1 day 66.19 +0.96 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.14 +0.96 +1.39%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.14 +0.96 +1.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.69 +0.96 +1.42%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.50 -0.25 -0.40%
Buena Vista 4 days 78.54 -0.21 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 15 hours Trade war with China on hold
  • 36 mins Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 10 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 9 hours Venezuela Election Won by Maduro Amid Widespread Disillusionment
  • 15 hours Higher Fuel And Staff Costs To Weigh On Ryanair Profits
  • 17 hours The Gravity Effect on Oil Prices
  • 14 hours Tesla’s $35,000 Model 3 Could Now Cost $78,000
  • 2 hours 3 Undervalued Oil Stocks as Prices Soar
  • 22 hours Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?
  • 1 hour Brent Crude Oil Tops $80!
  • 16 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 9 hours Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 1 day Most Likely Fossil Fuel Future
  • 18 hours Renewable Energy Use In Europe Didn’t Stop Carbon Emissions From Rising
  • 18 hours $1 for a Journey on the Loop

Breaking News:

China To Drive Electric Vehicles Sales Surge

$4 Gasoline Could Cripple The U.S. Economy

$4 Gasoline Could Cripple The U.S. Economy

As oil prices reach multi-year…

OPEC Won’t Stop When Oil Hits $80

OPEC Won’t Stop When Oil Hits $80

While oil prices have soared…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China To Drive Electric Vehicles Sales Surge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 21, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT Electric vehicles

More than half of new car sales in the world will be electric vehicles (EVs) in 2040, with one-third of the global car fleet then consisting of electric cars, according to the Electric Vehicle Outlook 2018 by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) out on Monday.

“In 2040, some 60 million EVs are projected to be sold, equivalent to 55% of the global light-duty vehicle market,” BNEF said, noting that as many as 559 million EVs will be on the road in 2040, equivalent to 33 percent of the global car fleet.

According to the outlook, sales of EVs will rise from 1.1 million worldwide in 2017 to 11 million in 2025. Sales of EVs are then forecast to soar to 30 million in 2030 “as they become cheaper to make than internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.”

China will be the key driver of this transition from gas guzzlers to EVs, with sales in China projected to account for nearly half of the global EV market in 2025 and for 39 percent in 2030, BNEF’s outlook finds.

China will also lead in terms of percentage adoption, with EVs accounting for 19 percent of all passenger vehicle sales in 2025, followed by Europe with 14 percent, and the U.S. with 11 percent.

Related: The Double-Edged Sword Of High Oil Prices

BNEF is optimistic on EVs demand, but it sees two major hurdles emerging in the coming years. One is a risk of cobalt shortages in the early 2020s that could slow the rapid battery cost decline, and the other is potential challenges to the proliferation of charging infrastructure.

Other highlights in the BNEF outlook include that the upfront cost of EVs “will become competitive on an unsubsidized basis starting in 2024. By 2029, most segments reach parity as battery prices continue to fall.” Buses go electric faster than passenger cars, and e-buses and cars combined are expected to displace a combined 7.3 million barrels per day of transportation fuel in 2040.

In the U.S.—which has been relatively slow to turn to EVs with battery-powered vehicles representing only 1.1 percent of new car sales in 2017—consumers will have the choice to select from 100 battery-powered vehicles by the end of 2022, compared to 38 as of end-2017, as many automakers are promising new models. The wider choice is expected to result in the doubling of EV sales to some 853,000 by 2022, or 5 percent of the U.S. light vehicle sales, according to the outlook.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Glencore Could Beat Sinopec To $1B Chevron South African Deal

Next Post

Glencore Could Beat Sinopec To $1B Chevron South African Deal

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com