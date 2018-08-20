Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.40 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 15 mins 72.21 +0.38 +0.53%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.947 +0.015 +0.51%
Mars US 15 mins 68.43 +1.72 +2.58%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
Urals 5 days 68.76 -1.38 -1.97%
Bonny Light 17 hours 72.68 +0.35 +0.48%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.08 +0.80 +1.31%
Marine 17 hours 70.50 +0.41 +0.58%
Murban 17 hours 72.86 +0.51 +0.70%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 66.49 +0.24 +0.36%
Basra Light 17 hours 72.05 +0.62 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 70.45 +0.23 +0.33%
Girassol 17 hours 71.78 +0.24 +0.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.11 +0.17 +0.43%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.91 -0.25 -0.69%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 61.41 -0.25 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.36 -0.25 -0.38%
Sweet Crude 4 days 54.96 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.21 -0.25 -0.54%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 53.46 -0.25 -0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 61.86 -0.25 -0.40%
Central Alberta 4 days 48.21 -0.25 -0.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Giddings 17 hours 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.63 +2.58 +3.79%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 60.38 +0.97 +1.63%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.33 +0.97 +1.53%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 62.88 +0.97 +1.57%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.25 +0.50 +0.90%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.42 +0.45 +0.63%
Tsvetana Paraskova

China Switches To Iranian Tankers To Import Iran’s Oil Amid U.S. Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 20, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT oil tankers

In order to keep Iranian oil flowing to China, Chinese refiners and oil traders have started to switch to using Iran-owned tankers for almost all their crude oil imports from Tehran, Reuters reported on Monday, citing four sources with direct knowledge of the issue.

Sinopec, the largest refiner in Asia, as well as Chinese state-run oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp, have activated the clauses in their long-term supply deals with Iran to use tankers owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), according to Reuters’ sources. Iran is also now covering the costs and risks of shipping the oil to China and is taking care of the insurance, the sources said.

According to Thomson Reuters Eikon shipping data, all 17 crude oil tankers from Iran to China in July were operated by the Iranian tanker company. To compare, the previous month, Chinese companies operated 8 out of 19 tankers that shipped oil from Iran to China.

China has said that it would not stop buying Iranian oil despite U.S. efforts to have the Iranian exports down to ‘zero.’ But Beijing is also said to have agreed not to increase its oil purchases from Iran.

Iran, for its part, is keen to keep its single biggest oil customer—China—when U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports kick in later this year.

While Western shipowners and insurers are backing out of deals with Iran for fear of running afoul with the U.S. Administration and risking secondary U.S. sanctions, Iran is looking to maintain its customers in Asia by offering Iran-owned tankers and providing cargo insurance.

Tehran is said to have started to offer India cargo insurance and tankers operated by Iranian companies as some Indian insurers have backed out of covering oil cargoes. Tehran is also cutting the prices of its oil for Asian customers.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

