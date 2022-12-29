China Starts Work On The World’s Largest Desert-Based Renewable Energy Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.85 -1.11 -1.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.23 -1.03 -1.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.16 +0.48 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.596 -0.089 -1.90%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.346 -0.017 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 +0.50 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 73.96 -0.57 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.346 -0.017 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.18 -0.44 -0.55%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.22 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.42 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 394 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.31 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 +0.50 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 +0.50 +0.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.85 +0.46 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 53.27 -0.52 -0.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 57.71 -0.57 -0.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 81.11 -0.57 -0.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 79.36 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 76.51 -0.57 -0.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 73.21 -0.57 -0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 73.21 -0.57 -0.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 74.51 -0.57 -0.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 83.46 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 72.81 -0.57 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 19 hours "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 11 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 15 days Wind droughts
  • 10 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

China Starts Work On The World’s Largest Desert-Based Renewable Energy Project

The Offshore Drilling Market Is Booming Again

The Offshore Drilling Market Is Booming Again

Demand for offshore rigs for…

Christmas Grid Chaos Paves The Way For Transportable Nuclear Plants

Christmas Grid Chaos Paves The Way For Transportable Nuclear Plants

Forward-thinking utilities will wise up…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Starts Work On The World’s Largest Desert-Based Renewable Energy Project

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 29, 2022, 5:30 AM CST

China has broken ground on a renewable energy project worth an estimated $11 billion in the province of Inner Mongolia.

According to a Bloomberg report, the project will have a capacity of 16 GW and produce some 40 billion kWh of electricity to Beijing and the provinces of Tianjin and Hebei. The project will combine solar, wind, and upgraded coal power, and is set to become the largest renewable energy project in a desert region.

The Kubuqi Desert, where the project will be located, is already home to a massive solar farm comprising 196,000 panels on 1.4 million square meters. The project has already generated some 2.3 billion kWh, according to Chinese media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

China is the country with the greatest wind and solar generation capacity and it has one of the most ambitious investment programs for renewables, despite its still-heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

As of 2021, China’s renewable power generation capacity stood at 1,063 GW and represented close to 45 percent of the country’s total generation capacity. Per government plans, China should be producing 33 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025 and it is close to that target, with the figure for 2021 at 29.4 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plans are to expand wind and solar capacity to 1,200 GW by 2030, Reuters reported earlier this year, as Beijing plans peak emissions by that year. Currently, China is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Besides being the world’s largest wind and solar power generator, China also dominates the market for solar panel components, particularly panels, and is on an international expansion path with its wind energy technology.

This dominance has put Europe and the U.S. on high alert as political relations between these two and China have not been the best lately. As a result, both the EU and the U.S. are trying to reduce their dependence on China in renewable energy but with few alternatives readily available, it would be a difficult task.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Top Lithium Miner Expects An Extended Price Rally

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build

 Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com