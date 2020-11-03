China Looks To Boost Oil Exploration, Expand Oil & Gas Storage

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.91 +1.10 +2.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 39.94 +0.97 +2.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.062 -0.182 -5.61%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 37.11 +1.02 +2.83%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.92 +1.34 +4.11%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.062 -0.182 -5.61%
Graph down Marine 2 days 36.39 -0.76 -2.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.76 +2.03 +5.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 35.18 +0.39 +1.12%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 40.70 +1.81 +4.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 36.50 +0.22 +0.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 38.75 +0.41 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 46 days 25.22 -0.03 -0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 27.46 +1.27 +4.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 35.81 +1.02 +2.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 37.21 +1.02 +2.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 33.81 +1.42 +4.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 33.56 +1.27 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 34.16 +1.77 +5.46%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 32.56 +0.37 +1.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.25 +1.00 +3.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 36.84 -0.24 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 30.76 +1.02 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 +1.00 +3.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.09 +1.02 +2.61%
All Charts
Breaking News:

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut

China Looks To Boost Oil Exploration, Expand Oil & Gas Storage

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 03, 2020, 1:30 PM CST

China plans to further increase oil and gas exploration and accelerate the construction of more oil and gas storage infrastructure, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Last week, China’s Communist Party adopted the principles of the five-year development plan 2021-2025.

China will also aim to build more oil and gas pipelines, according to its authorities.

China has been looking to increase its energy security in recent years, including by increasing domestic oil and gas production and expanding its storage facilities.

Over the past decade, China’s oil production has been falling while its oil demand has been soaring, increasing Beijing’s dependence on sourcing oil from abroad.

China’s dependence on crude oil imports has been growing in recent years as its domestic production has faltered, and the world’s top oil importer covered 73.4 percent of its oil demand with imported oil in the first half of 2020.

In the first half of 2020, China’s crude oil production did increase, by 1.7 percent year on year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China. The growth in production between January and June, however, was 0.7 percentage point slower than that of the first quarter, the bureau said.

Higher domestic production, however, will not be able to cover the rise in China’s oil and gas demand, so China will continue to be a key player on the global oil and gas markets and a critical gauge of oil and gas demand growth.

Meanwhile, China is set to increase its natural gas imports from Russia as Russian gas giant Gazprom has started constructing the extension of its gas pipeline to China, Upstream reported on Tuesday. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and is estimated to cost US$3.5 billion (280 billion Russian rubles), according to the Russian gas giant.

By Charles Kennedy For Oilprice.com

