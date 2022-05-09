China Imports More Crude As Shipments From Russia Rise

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 103.1 -6.68 -6.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 105.1 -7.29 -6.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 7.026 -1.017 -12.64%
Graph down Heating Oil 32 mins 3.835 -0.119 -3.02%
Graph down Gasoline 31 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 101.7 -6.68 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 31 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 107.7 +1.35 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 4 days 110.5 +1.43 +1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 112.7 +1.84 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 161 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 116.3 +1.95 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 113.0 +2.45 +2.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 92.83 +0.96 +1.04%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.67 +1.51 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 111.9 +1.51 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.2 +1.51 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.1 +1.51 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.3 +1.51 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 110.9 +1.51 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.5 +1.51 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.9 +0.63 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 100.0 +1.50 +1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.0 +1.51 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 10 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Novak: Russia’s Crude Production Up In May

The Slow Rebound Of Upstream Oil Investment

The Slow Rebound Of Upstream Oil Investment

While upstream oil investment is…

China’s Coal Capital Could Emerge As A Green Energy Poster Child

China’s Coal Capital Could Emerge As A Green Energy Poster Child

Despite being responsible for half…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Imports More Crude As Shipments From Russia Rise

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 09, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

China registered in April its first annual increase in crude oil imports since January as shipments rebounded on the back of higher arrivals from Russia, analysts say.

Last month, China, the world’s top crude importer, imported 10.51 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, per data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs calculated by Bloomberg. This was up by 6.6 percent compared to April of last year, and up by 4 percent from March 2022, according to estimates from Bloomberg and Reuters.

The higher Chinese imports in April—when domestic fuel demand was weakening amid tightening COVID-related restrictions in major cities such as Shanghai—could be partially due to more arrivals of crude oil from Russia.

Chinese imports of Russian seaborne crude jumped by 20 percent in April, although it’s not clear if Chinese refiners purchased the cargoes that arrived in April before or after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Vortexa analyst Emma Li told Bloomberg. 

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, smaller independent refiners in China, the so-called teapots, continued to buy Russian crude such as Urals and ESPO, which are now heavily discounted to Dated Brent.

Still, China’s state refiners are not rushing to buy Russian crude on the spot market, avoiding being singled out as buyers of Moscow’s oil amid tightening Western sanctions on Russia. China, which has grown increasingly closer ties with Russia in the energy sector of late, has not officially condemned Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, but its government has recently appeared cautious about new spot deals.

State giant PetroChina, for example, said last week it would not buy up heavily discounted Russian oil and gas, saying it was conducting business with Russia in accordance with “pre-signed contracts”, and, unlike India, it was not looking to take advantage of Russian crude that has been heavily discounted since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

High UK Gas Prices Could Persist Through 2025

Next Post

U.S. Grid Operators Are Bracing For A Wave Of Blackouts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com