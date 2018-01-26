China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.13 +0.62 +0.95%
Brent Crude 11 mins 70.09 +0.12 +0.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.177 +0.078 +2.52%
Mars US 22 hours 64.61 -0.60 -0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.46 +0.85 +1.26%
Urals 2 days 68.76 +1.33 +1.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.86 +0.73 +1.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.70 +0.12 +0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.177 +0.078 +2.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.73 +1.25 +1.88%
Murban 2 days 70.88 +1.20 +1.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.51 +0.70 +1.05%
Basra Light 2 days 65.36 -0.36 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.14 +0.71 +1.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.86 +0.73 +1.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.86 +0.73 +1.04%
Girassol 2 days 70.51 +0.83 +1.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.46 +0.85 +1.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.34 +0.83 +2.16%
Western Canadian Select 105 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 105 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 105 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 105 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 105 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 105 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 105 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 105 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 105 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Giddings 2 days 55.75 -0.25 -0.45%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.85 +1.07 +1.53%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.46 -0.10 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.41 -0.10 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.41 -0.10 -0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.96 -0.10 -0.16%
Kansas Common 3 days 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.27 -0.10 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 45 mins Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 3 hours Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 6 hours China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 17 hours U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 21 hours Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 23 hours France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 1 day Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 1 day Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 1 day Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 2 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 2 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 2 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 2 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 2 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 2 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 2 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 3 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 3 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 3 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 3 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 3 days Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 3 days IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 3 days China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 4 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 4 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 4 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 4 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 4 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 4 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 7 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 7 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 7 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 7 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 7 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 7 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 7 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 7 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 8 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris

Breaking News:

Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”

Oil And Gas Industry Plans Capex Hike

Oil And Gas Industry Plans Capex Hike

As confidence slowly returns to…

Chinese Fuel Dump Weighs On Asian Refiners

Chinese Fuel Dump Weighs On Asian Refiners

Refiners across Asia are struggling…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages

By Irina Slav - Jan 26, 2018, 9:00 AM CST LNG vessel

New heating and electricity shortages are looming over parts of China due to the combination of cold weather and insufficient coal supplies. That’s what four local utilities have warned Beijing about in a letter cited by Reuters.

In it, the utilities ask the government to take steps to increase the supply of coal and put a lid on fast-rising prices. “If the coal inventories don’t rise to a reasonable level by Spring Festival, then it will be really difficult to deal with the drop in temperatures in some key regions and in the winter heating regions,” the companies said.

The situation is dire enough in some parts of the country that there are only supplies for two to three days. At the same time, thermal coal futures have risen by 10 percent since the start of the year, Reuters notes, and so have rail transport costs, aggravating the situation.

The news about the insufficient supply of coal in Asia’s largest economy comes on the heels of a gas shortage that China suffered last month as Beijing ordered several million households plus a number of industrial businesses to switch from coal to gas for heating and electricity in an attempt to reduce pollution.

As a result, gas imports into China reached an all-time high in December as the country fought a very seasonal cold spell amid its efforts to reduce its dependence on coal and replace it with gas. At 7.89 million tons—including pipeline flows and LNG shipments—the December figure beat the previous record, booked in November, by 20 percent.

Local gas producers also pumped natural gas at the highest rate since 2014 last month in an attempt to make up for the shortages of the fuel in the northern parts of the country.

Even so, Beijing was forced to reopen several coal-powered plants in December to make up for the shortages, which helped coal prices continue to move higher.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions

Next Post

Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com