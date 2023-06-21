China Extends EV Subsidies To Reverse Flagging Sales

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.27 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.94 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.72 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.478 -0.014 -0.56%
Graph down Gasoline 31 mins 2.602 -0.007 -0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 70.00 -1.48 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 31 mins 2.602 -0.007 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.73 +1.03 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.18 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.93 -1.27 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 568 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.19 -0.78 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.23 -1.01 -1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 55 mins 49.94 -0.74 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 55 mins 73.34 -0.74 -1.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 55 mins 71.59 -0.74 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 55 mins 68.74 -0.74 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 55 mins 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 66.74 -0.74 -1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 75.69 -0.74 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 65.04 -0.74 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 19 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 34 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

China Extends EV Subsidies To Reverse Flagging Sales

China And Russia’s Ice-Breaking Ambitions In The Arctic

China And Russia’s Ice-Breaking Ambitions In The Arctic

As global warming thaws sea…

The EV Charging Challenge: U.S. Needs A Million More Stations By 2030

The EV Charging Challenge: U.S. Needs A Million More Stations By 2030

Despite growth in EV demand,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Extends EV Subsidies To Reverse Flagging Sales

By Irina Slav - Jun 21, 2023, 12:55 AM CDT

China has extended a tax break program for buyers of electric vehicles in a bid to reverse a decline in sales, Bloomberg has reported, citing a government briefing.

The latest sales numbers show that EV purchases in the world’s biggest market for electric vehicles rose by 41% over the first five months of the year. While quite an increase in itself, this compared to a 120% increase in EV sales over the first five months of last year.

The incentive program that the Chinese government has crafted for EV purchases comes down to a waiver of the 10%sales tax that other car buyers in the country have to pay. The program has been in place since 2014 and was supposed to end but was extended until the end of 2025. That extension follows another, earlier one, until the end of the current year.

China’s EV sales increased almost twofold last year, with one in four cars sold in the country battery electric. Earlier this week, Ford’s executive chairman Bill Ford admitted that the United States cannot compete with China on EVs, not yet.

"They developed very quickly, and they developed them in large scale. And now they're exporting them," Ford told CNN, adding "They're not here but they'll come here we think, at some point, we need to be ready, and we're getting ready."

Yet also this week a video emerged showing fields full of electric vehicles in China. The author of the drone footage, YouTuber Winston Sterzel said these cars were abandoned by the manufacturers, which knew they couldn’t sell them but produced them to get the subsidies.

The story got picked up by InsideEVs, which noted that there have been previous reports of such tactics but with bicycles, reported by The Atlantic and the South China Morning Post.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Global Fossil Fuel Use To Sink 65% by 2050: CER

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com