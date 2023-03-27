Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  Home
  Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

China Energy Considers $1 Billion Floating Solar Project In Zimbabwe

By Michael Kern - Mar 27, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

China Energy Engineering Corp. is considering building a 1,000-megawatt floating solar plant on Zimbabwe's Kariba dam at the cost of nearly $1 billion. This ambitious project is expected to provide clean and renewable energy to the region, helping Zimbabwe move towards a greener future.

The proposed solar farm would be the largest of its kind in Africa and one of the biggest in the world. It would cover an area of over 2,500 hectares, making it larger than some cities in Zimbabwe. The solar megaproject could generate power for as many as two million homes.

This project is part of China Energy's commitment to providing clean energy solutions for developing countries around the world. In addition to this project, they have also invested heavily in other renewable energy projects, such as wind farms and hydroelectric dams throughout Africa.

The floating solar farm will be built on Lake Kariba, located between Zambia and Zimbabwe. The lake provides an ideal location for this type of project due to its large size and relatively calm waters. The lake also holds a large amount of water that can be used for cooling during peak hours when temperatures are high.

The project is estimated to take three years to complete and will create thousands of jobs during the construction and operation phases. It will also help reduce carbon emissions by replacing traditional sources of electricity with clean energy sources such as solar power.

In addition to providing clean energy solutions for Zimbabwe, this project could also benefit other countries in the region by providing them access to reliable electricity sources at competitive prices. This could spur economic growth throughout Africa as more people gain access to affordable electricity sources that are both reliable and sustainable.

China Energy's proposal for a 1,000-megawatt floating solar plant in Zimbabwe is an exciting development that could bring much-needed renewable energy solutions to the region while creating jobs and reducing carbon emissions simultaneously. If successful, this project could set an example for countries looking towards renewable energy solutions as they work towards a greener future for all citizens across Africa and beyond.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

