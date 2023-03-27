The Impact Of Misinformation On Wind Energy Development

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.91 +1.65 +2.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.46 +1.47 +1.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.05 +0.48 +0.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.095 -0.121 -5.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.625 +0.037 +1.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 71.82 -0.55 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 71.82 -0.55 -0.76%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.60 -1.28 -1.69%
Chart Mars US 3 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.625 +0.037 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.21 -1.06 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.12 -1.14 -1.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 71.46 -2.38 -3.22%
Graph down Basra Light 482 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.23 -2.55 -3.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Girassol 3 days 74.31 -2.28 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.60 -1.28 -1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.06 -0.45 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 48.01 -0.70 -1.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 71.41 -0.70 -0.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 69.66 -0.70 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 66.81 -0.70 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 63.51 -0.70 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.51 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 64.81 -0.70 -1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 73.76 -0.70 -0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.11 -0.70 -1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 71.82 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.50 -1.00 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 59.25 -1.00 -1.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 73.42 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 61.79 -0.70 -1.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 65.74 -0.70 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 65.74 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.50 -1.00 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.42 -1.20 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 hours Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 5 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 21 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

Drop In U.S. Gasoline Prices Likely To Be Temporary

The U.S. Is Holding Its First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction

The U.S. Is Holding Its First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction

The U.S. is holding its…

2022 Will Be A Record-Breaking Year For Offshore Wind Energy In Europe

2022 Will Be A Record-Breaking Year For Offshore Wind Energy In Europe

Europe is set to add…

Is Wind Energy Becoming Too Expensive?

Is Wind Energy Becoming Too Expensive?

The high cost of wind…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Wind Power
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Impact Of Misinformation On Wind Energy Development

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 27, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Misconceptions and poor public opinion have hindered the development of wind energy projects. 
  • The article gives an example of a wind energy project in New South Wales and its opposition from some of the residents. 
  • Greater public engagement, community support, and re-education are vital for meeting renewable energy targets and achieving a clean energy transition.
Join Our Community

As green energy projects are being rolled out worldwide, and political policies are catching up to climate targets, one thing that’s lagging behind is community support. Increasing renewable energy capacity to the level that’s needed to leave fossil fuels behind requires the backing of the public and a movement away from the not in my backyard point of view. In addition to the unwillingness to embrace renewables when it’s close to home, a flurry of misinformation has hindered many projects in recent years, demonstrating the need to re-educate and encourage greater support for green in practice as well as theory. 

In New South Wales, Australia, there are plans to cluster major wind and solar projects across five Renewable Energy Zones (Rez), established by the NSW government, to enhance storage and transmission potential. The town of Welcha sits in the New England Rez, which has major wind potential. But poor public opinion continues to stand in the way of the development of major new renewables projects in the region, as the government and private firms push to boost the region’s clean energy capacity to support a green transition. 

Danish renewable energy major Vestas is the biggest stakeholder in the planned Winterbourne windfarm, which was initially announced in 2004 with construction expected to finally begin in 2024. It is expected to have a capacity of 700 MW when complete, with an investment of over $1 billion. To achieve this level of wind power, the farm will have up to 119 turbines with a maximum height of 230 metres.  Related: German Grid Operators Unveil €128 Billion Plan For Green Energy Shift

Despite the project offering huge potential for a movement away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives in the region, many locals are not so keen on the development. Some residents worry about the appearance of the turbines, while others are concerned about their impact on tourism and the threat to biodiversity in the area. To counter these concerns, project developers are providing a $1 million community development fund for the town’s 3,000 residents. A further $750,000 will be made available annually once the project is up and running, as well as an additional $1,000 for every megawatt generated over 600 MW. Vestas also anticipates the creation of up to 400 jobs in the building phase and 16 long-term maintenance jobs, bringing vital employment opportunities to the region. 

But Welcha isn’t the only place where residents are concerned about new wind projects. This is a sentiment that’s being felt down the whole of the Australian east coast, following the launch of several green energy projects. And outside of Australia, it’s a concern that has been heard across Europe and North America for decades. The not in my backyard (nimby) point of view has been repeated time and time again, first with the explosion of fossil fuel projects and now in the development of renewable energy capacity across the rural landscape. 

When it comes to wind turbines, the level of misinformation that has spread in recent years is significant. And while some of the tales may have been true in the technology’s nascent phase, recent innovations have improved the turbines immensely, leaving less cause for concern. Some of the worries, that have been disseminated via social media, include the noise pollution caused by the turbines, as well as completely false discourses such as the negative health effects of low-frequency infrasound, as well as suggestions that wind energy does not reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and photos of wind turbines breaking, burning, and falling. This has led residents near proposed wind farms worldwide to lobby against the developments. As state governments and local councils contend with the concerns of the local communities, trying to dispel the misinformation, many wind projects are being delayed or cancelled altogether. 

In the Netherlands, proposed wind farms in an estimated one-fifth of Dutch municipalities have been negatively affected due to a lack of local support, with dozens being cancelled or delayed. Meanwhile, the percentage of Swedes in favour of greater investment in wind energy fell from 74 percent in 2009 to 65 percent in 2019. And in Germany, several wind project operators are battling against protestors in court for their developments to go ahead. 

To change the negative opinion of wind farms, many local councils and project developers are now engaging in discussions with communities and calling for active citizen participation. This can help to address some of the concerns, dispel misinformation, and communicate the benefits of the project. In addition, greater information from the government about how new renewable projects could help to lower energy prices and boost energy security could bolster public approval. But the failure to rapidly address public concerns and offer comprehensive education on wind energy and other renewables projects could lead to the further spread of misinformation and the persistence of the nimby viewpoint.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Wind Power Accounted For 25% Of Texas’ Electricity Generation In 2022
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023
Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement
Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com