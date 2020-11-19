China Buys Into Mexico’s Emerging Renewable Energy Sector

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 39 mins 41.74 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.19 -0.15 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 2.592 -0.120 -4.42%
Graph down Mars US 19 mins 42.09 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.05 +0.29 +0.68%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +1.53 +3.57%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.51 +0.45 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 35 mins 2.592 -0.120 -4.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.75 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.12 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.24 +1.16 +2.82%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.91 +0.70 +1.51%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.76 +1.46 +3.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +1.53 +3.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +1.53 +3.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.38 +1.23 +2.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.05 +0.29 +0.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 29.70 +0.44 +1.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 32.41 +0.58 +1.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 41.01 +0.58 +1.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 42.41 +0.58 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.11 +0.58 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 37.01 +0.58 +1.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 37.61 +0.58 +1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 35.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.00 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.48 +0.39 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 8 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 42 mins can Trump pardon himself?
  • 23 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 6 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 4 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 1 day .
  • 2 days In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 8 hours Is it true that Kamala Harris is a leftist or even a cryptocommunist?
  • 19 hours Trump tells confidants if he loses he will run again in 2024. File before end of year . . . BRILLIANT !
  • 1 day San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 21 hours Covid19 detected early
  • 2 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 2 days The Big Picture
  • 1 day Biden's laptop

Breaking News:

UK Renewable Giant Suffers Despite Green Energy Push

Will Biden Lead To More Or Less Volatility In Oil Markets?

Will Biden Lead To More Or Less Volatility In Oil Markets?

Biden isn’t expected to have…

The Rally In Oil Stocks May Be Short-Lived

The Rally In Oil Stocks May Be Short-Lived

COVID-19 vaccine news has fueled…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Buys Into Mexico’s Emerging Renewable Energy Sector

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 19, 2020, 12:30 PM CST

A Chinese energy giant has bought the biggest independent producer of renewable energy in Mexico, giving the industry a vote of confidence even as Mexico’s authorities have moved to slow down private investment in renewable energy in the country.

State Power Investment Corp (SPIC) of China, which has more than US$170 billion in energy assets globally, including in solar, wind, and hydrogen power in South America, has acquired Mexico’s leading independent renewables firm Zuma Energia, a spokesman for the Mexican company told Bloomberg in a press release, without disclosing the purchase price.

SPIC is betting on Mexico’s long-term renewable prospects despite the current headwinds to clean energy in the country. The acquisition also adds to other deals that Chinese power companies have recently made in South and Latin America.

The acquisition “signifies our continuous commitment and support for clean and renewable power generation, as well as confidence in the Mexican economy,” Qian Zhimin, Chairman of SPIC, said in the statement provided to Bloomberg.   

While China believes in Mexican green energy, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not a huge fan of renewable energy, and his administration has moved to slow down the development of wind and solar projects recently.

Mexico’s current energy policies center on ‘energy independence’ for the oil industry, with support to state oil firm Pemex to reverse the trend of declining crude oil production of the past decade and a half.

Related: Why Iraq Isn’t Producing 10 Million Barrels Per Day Yet

López Obrador has been quoted as saying that the government would stop issuing permits for new wind projects that interfere with the environment and cause “visual pollution”. Other reports have said López Obrador also downplayed the amount of electricity wind farms produce and said the companies that build them were private businesses that needed to be subsidized.

SPIC’s acquisition of the top independent Mexican renewable company comes days after Chinese state-owned company State Grid International Development bought 96 percent in Chilean utility Compañía General de Electricidad (CGE) from Spain’s Naturgy.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

A Big Week For Venezuela’s Oil Industry

Next Post

A Big Week For Venezuela’s Oil Industry

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com