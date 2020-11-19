China Buys Into Mexico’s Emerging Renewable Energy Sector

|WTI Crude •39 mins
|41.74
|-0.08
|-0.19%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|44.19
|-0.15
|-0.34%
|Natural Gas •35 mins
|2.592
|-0.120
|-4.42%
|Mars US •19 mins
|42.09
|-0.08
|-0.19%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|43.05
|+0.29
|+0.68%
|Urals •2 days
|39.60
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|42.84
|+0.40
|+0.94%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|42.84
|+0.40
|+0.94%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|44.39
|+1.53
|+3.57%
|Mexican Basket • 2 days
|39.51
|+0.45
|+1.15%
|Natural Gas • 35 mins
|2.592
|-0.120
|-4.42%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •2 days
|43.75
|-0.11
|-0.25%
|Murban •2 days
|44.12
|-0.13
|-0.29%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|42.24
|+1.16
|+2.82%
|Basra Light •2 days
|46.91
|+0.70
|+1.51%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|43.76
|+1.46
|+3.45%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|44.39
|+1.53
|+3.57%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|44.39
|+1.53
|+3.57%
|Girassol • 2 days
|45.38
|+1.23
|+2.79%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|43.05
|+0.29
|+0.68%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •3 days
|29.70
|+0.44
|+1.50%
|Western Canadian Select •16 hours
|32.41
|+0.58
|+1.82%
|Canadian Condensate •16 hours
|41.01
|+0.58
|+1.43%
|Premium Synthetic •16 hours
|42.41
|+0.58
|+1.39%
|Sweet Crude •16 hours
|37.11
|+0.58
|+1.59%
|Peace Sour •16 hours
|35.01
|+0.58
|+1.68%
|Peace Sour • 16 hours
|35.01
|+0.58
|+1.68%
|Light Sour Blend • 16 hours
|37.01
|+0.58
|+1.59%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 16 hours
|37.61
|+0.58
|+1.57%
|Central Alberta • 16 hours
|35.01
|+0.58
|+1.68%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|42.84
|+0.40
|+0.94%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •17 hours
|38.75
|+0.50
|+1.31%
|Giddings •17 hours
|32.50
|+0.50
|+1.56%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|43.46
|-0.06
|-0.14%
|West Texas Sour •17 hours
|35.77
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Eagle Ford •17 hours
|39.72
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Eagle Ford • 17 hours
|39.72
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 17 hours
|38.75
|+0.50
|+1.31%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|32.00
|+0.25
|+0.79%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|45.48
|+0.39
|+0.86%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
Biden isn’t expected to have…
COVID-19 vaccine news has fueled…
A Chinese energy giant has bought the biggest independent producer of renewable energy in Mexico, giving the industry a vote of confidence even as Mexico’s authorities have moved to slow down private investment in renewable energy in the country.
State Power Investment Corp (SPIC) of China, which has more than US$170 billion in energy assets globally, including in solar, wind, and hydrogen power in South America, has acquired Mexico’s leading independent renewables firm Zuma Energia, a spokesman for the Mexican company told Bloomberg in a press release, without disclosing the purchase price.
SPIC is betting on Mexico’s long-term renewable prospects despite the current headwinds to clean energy in the country. The acquisition also adds to other deals that Chinese power companies have recently made in South and Latin America.
The acquisition “signifies our continuous commitment and support for clean and renewable power generation, as well as confidence in the Mexican economy,” Qian Zhimin, Chairman of SPIC, said in the statement provided to Bloomberg.
While China believes in Mexican green energy, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not a huge fan of renewable energy, and his administration has moved to slow down the development of wind and solar projects recently.
Mexico’s current energy policies center on ‘energy independence’ for the oil industry, with support to state oil firm Pemex to reverse the trend of declining crude oil production of the past decade and a half.
Related: Why Iraq Isn’t Producing 10 Million Barrels Per Day Yet
López Obrador has been quoted as saying that the government would stop issuing permits for new wind projects that interfere with the environment and cause “visual pollution”. Other reports have said López Obrador also downplayed the amount of electricity wind farms produce and said the companies that build them were private businesses that needed to be subsidized.
SPIC’s acquisition of the top independent Mexican renewable company comes days after Chinese state-owned company State Grid International Development bought 96 percent in Chilean utility Compañía General de Electricidad (CGE) from Spain’s Naturgy.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:
Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.