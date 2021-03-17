China Breaks $1B Fuel Smuggling Ring

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.54 -0.26 -0.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.98 -0.41 -0.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.523 -0.039 -1.52%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 65.10 -0.74 -1.12%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 -1.29 -1.89%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.048 -0.053 -2.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.97 -0.69 -1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.97 -0.69 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.90 -0.61 -0.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 63.29 -0.73 -1.14%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.523 -0.039 -1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 66.38 -1.67 -2.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 67.25 -1.61 -2.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 63.18 -2.33 -3.56%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 68.23 -0.59 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 66.59 -0.65 -0.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.90 -0.61 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.90 -0.61 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.34 -0.59 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 -1.29 -1.89%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.20 -0.32 -0.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.60 -0.59 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 63.80 -0.59 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 65.20 -0.59 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 62.15 -0.59 -0.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 60.75 -0.59 -0.96%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 60.75 -0.59 -0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 61.55 -0.59 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 66.90 -0.59 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 61.05 -0.59 -0.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.97 -0.69 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 55.25 -0.50 -0.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 68.39 -0.31 -0.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 58.75 -0.59 -0.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 62.70 -0.59 -0.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.70 -0.59 -0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.00 -0.75 -1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.19 -0.59 -0.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 13 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 23 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 mins Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 2 hours A Wind Farm in Coal Country
  • 3 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 16 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 5 days Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 3 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 5 days Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 4 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 4 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms

Breaking News:

Nigeria Bribery Case Ends In Victory For Shell, Eni

Oil Rally Halted As European Vaccination Campaign Stalls

Oil Rally Halted As European Vaccination Campaign Stalls

A combination of vaccine program…

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

Bullish sentiment has overtaken oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Breaks $1B Fuel Smuggling Ring

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 17, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

China broke a criminal ring that sought to smuggle almost a million barrels of fuel, although it has yet to be established whether the gangs involved tried to smuggle the fuel in or out of the country, Reuters has reported.

The large-scale operation resulted in catching 171 suspects from 14 gangs and seizing 11 ships with fuel worth some $770 million, according to the report.

The Chinese customs agency launched a nationwide crackdown on fuel smuggling last years. Since then, it said it had recorded as many as 170 cases of smuggling, with the amount of fuel involved worth a billion dollars by the end of February.

Fuel smuggling was one of the topics on the Chinese state oil giant's agenda when they called on the government to initiate reform in oil product taxation.

"Refined oil smuggling and market chaos still need to be rectified," said Huang He, general manager of a regional Sinopec division, as quoted by Argus last week. "China needs to establish a high-standard refined oil market system."

The country's largest refiner sent representatives to two political meetings in Beijing to discuss fuel taxes, where they urged the government to tackle illegal and tax-free fuel sales to develop "a fair competitive environment for the refined product market" featuring the "transfer, transportation, storage, and sales of refined oil that have not obtained retail business licenses."

Argus notes that taxes make up as much as 40 percent of the price of fuels in China. They include a consumption tax, a value-added tax, an urban construction tax, and an education surcharge.

Tax reforms in the oil refining sector have been on the table for years, but little progress has been made, especially because the consumption tax on fuels is collected by the central government, leaving local governments with just a tenth of taxes to collect. This has proved to provide little incentive to actually do the collecting, Argus reports.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

API Surprises Analysts With Unexpected Crude Draw

Next Post

Enbridge: Line 5 Shutdown Will Lead To Immediate Oil Shortages

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com