China Books 65% Rise In Oil Stockpiles In April

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55 mins 71.49 +0.18 +0.25%
Brent Crude 25 mins 79.33 +0.90 +1.15%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.837 -0.017 -0.60%
Mars US 1 day 72.27 +0.98 +1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 +1.27 +1.71%
Urals 17 hours 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.74 +0.58 +0.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.74 +0.58 +0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.95 +0.89 +1.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.45 +1.01 +1.57%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.837 -0.017 -0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.88 +1.60 +2.18%
Murban 2 days 78.33 +1.60 +2.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.67 +0.80 +1.11%
Basra Light 2 days 75.56 +0.11 +0.15%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.53 +0.66 +0.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.95 +0.89 +1.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.95 +0.89 +1.14%
Girassol 2 days 78.30 +0.84 +1.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 +1.27 +1.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 51.08 -0.04 -0.08%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.26 +0.35 +0.63%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.71 +0.35 +0.50%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.41 +0.35 +0.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.56 +0.35 +0.55%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.16 +0.35 +0.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.16 +0.35 +0.58%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.81 +0.35 +0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.46 +0.35 +0.51%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.11 +0.35 +0.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.74 +0.58 +0.77%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 61.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 77.37 +0.55 +0.72%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 65.44 +0.18 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.39 +0.18 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.39 +0.18 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 67.94 +0.18 +0.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.57 +0.60 +0.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Australian businesses going renewable
  • 8 hours Trump Talks Trade With China As Project Linked To His Company Gets Chinese Business - CNN Money
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 8 hours My first interview in russian by a russian media portal Eurasia Expert
  • 2 hours Trump Could 'Punish' Venezuela With Oil Sanctions Immediately After Presidential Vote
  • 8 hours Renewable Energy Use In Europe Didn’t Stop Carbon Emissions From Rising
  • 6 hours Strong message from EU’s Tusk: ‘With Friends Like Trump, Who Needs Enemies?’
  • 1 hour "Undrillable" Arctic?
  • 6 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 8 hours Maduro Loyal to Cuba At Expense of Own Citizens
  • 5 hours ICS Cybersecurity
  • 2 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 7 hours North Korea Casts Doubt On Trump Summit, Suspends Talks With South
  • 2 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 4 hours Car-free days in London
  • 20 hours Oil Retreats from 3-Year High

Breaking News:

Iran Asks China To Keep Buying Its Oil After U.S. Sanctions

Could This Be The Next Proxy War In The Middle East?

Could This Be The Next Proxy War In The Middle East?

RBC’s Helima Croft told CNBC…

U.S. Shale Oil Production Rises At Record-Breaking Rate

U.S. Shale Oil Production Rises At Record-Breaking Rate

U.S. shale oil production continues…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Books 65% Rise In Oil Stockpiles In April

By Irina Slav - May 16, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Sinopec service station

China’s crude oil inventories rose by 65.3 percent between March and April, or by 37.84 million barrels, on the back of lower refinery throughput rates and higher imports, S&P Platts has calculated.

This month should see another increase in oil stocks as imports remain robust, the agency said. These hit a record high last month, at 9.64 million barrels daily, up by 14.7 percent on the year and by 4.1 percent on the month.

Refinery processing rates, on the other hand, inched down 0.5 percent to 12.11 million bpd, according to official data. This was more than a million barrels daily less than China’s total crude oil supply including imports and local production, which averaged 13.38 million barrels daily in April.

In March, Chinese refineries processed 12.13 million barrels daily, which was yet another record broken. The decrease in April comes amid refinery maintenance season and throughput rates this month are also expected to be lower than the March ones.

China’s oil demand growth has so far this year exceeded expectations, and Goldman Sachs, for example, says that growth could be even “higher than currently estimated”. According to Goldman, global oil demand growth in the first quarter of 2018 is likely to have seen the strongest yearly growth since the fourth quarter of 2010.

These strong demand forecasts for the world’s number-one crude oil importer have combined with Middle Eastern tensions and the pending U.S. sanctions on Iran to push Brent closer to the US$80 mark, although headwinds from the Lower 48 in the form of a breakneck rate in oil production growth have somewhat curbed the price rally.

But while China has been importing more and more crude, the source pattern of this crude has been changing. Earlier this month, Sinopec said it will cut crude oil shipments from Saudi Arabia by 40 percent in June, after it did the same with May shipments, after Riyadh surprisingly raised the price of its light crude for Asian clients.

At the same time, Beijing has assured Iran it will continue buying crude from it despite U.S. sanctions.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Conoco Proceeds With More PDVSA Asset Seizures

Next Post

Iran Asks China To Keep Buying Its Oil After U.S. Sanctions

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com