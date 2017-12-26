China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 59.73 -0.24 -0.40%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.14 -0.32 -0.48%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.645 -0.009 -0.34%
Mars US 1 hour 61.32 +1.42 +2.37%
Opec Basket 7 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 20 hours 63.07 +0.44 +0.70%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.18 -0.06 -0.09%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.18 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 5 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.60 -0.11 -0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.645 -0.009 -0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 62.23 +0.25 +0.40%
Murban 20 hours 65.08 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 5 days 61.18 -0.10 -0.16%
Basra Light 5 days 60.65 +0.23 +0.38%
Saharan Blend 5 days 64.81 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 5 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 5 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 5 days 64.19 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 7 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 35.87 +1.44 +4.18%
Western Canadian Select 74 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 74 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 74 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 74 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 74 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 74 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 74 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 74 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 74 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 63.18 -0.06 -0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 56.50 +1.50 +2.73%
Giddings 20 hours 50.25 +1.50 +3.08%
ANS West Coast 6 days 64.10 +0.32 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 53.92 +1.50 +2.86%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.87 +1.50 +2.66%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.87 +1.50 +2.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 56.42 +1.50 +2.73%
Kansas Common 5 days 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 5 days 66.22 +0.11 +0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 6 hours China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 9 hours U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 4 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 4 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 4 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 4 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 4 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 5 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 5 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 5 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 5 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 5 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 5 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 5 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 5 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 6 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 6 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 6 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 6 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 6 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 6 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 6 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 7 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 7 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 7 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 7 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 7 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 7 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 7 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 7 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 8 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 8 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 8 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 8 days Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 8 days This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 8 days Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 8 days Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 11 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery

Breaking News:

The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline

Are Higher Uranium Prices Around The Corner?

Are Higher Uranium Prices Around The Corner?

The world’s largest uranium producer…

Oil Discoveries At Lowest Point Since The 1940s

Oil Discoveries At Lowest Point Since The 1940s

The amount of oil discovered…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer

By Irina Slav - Dec 26, 2017, 2:00 PM CST LNG

China has this year become the world’s second-largest LNG importer after Japan, analysis of shipping data from Reuters Eikon has revealed. Asia’s number-one economy imported around 38 million tons of liquefied natural gas this year, an over 50-percent annual increase. To compare, Japan’s LNG imports this year stood at 83.5 million tons, while South Korea’s were about 37 million tons.

According to Reuters, this development will give a major spur to Asia’s spot market because Chinese LNG buyers are much more in favor of short-term contracts than long-term deals, unlike buyers in Japan and South Korea. In fact, China’s emergence as a large LNG buyer is changing the market in more than one way.

The emergence of a spot market is one of these ways, which undermines the established tradition of long-term contracts for LNG supplies with prices linked to oil benchmarks. The benefits of long-term supply contracts are reduced price volatility and security of supply – both Japan and South Korea are entirely dependent on imports to satisfy their demand for gas.

China coming onto the LNG scene as the government makes an effort to reduce coal consumption in line with environmental goals, has disrupted the structure of the market and has also caused a price spike that LNG exporters have been only too happy to witness and take advantage of while it lasts.

The reason it may not last is that a lot of new LNG export capacity is coming online and it seems that it will exceed demand growth, with various analysts and authorities predicting an LNG glut, including the International Energy Agency, which in October said it expected the global LNG market to remain oversupplied until the mid-2020s. However, the IEA noted in its forecast that Chinese demand could tighten the market earlier than that.

The three largest LNG importers in the world together consume 60 percent of global LNG supply. The top three exporters—Qatar, Australia, and Malaysia—satisfy 60 percent of global demand.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement

Next Post

U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

 Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows

Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 Alt text

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Alt text

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com