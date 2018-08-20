Chevron Starts Work On Iraq Field Development Deal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.18 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.13 +0.30 +0.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Mars US 3 days 66.71 +0.45 +0.68%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
Urals 4 days 68.76 -1.38 -1.97%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.28 +0.56 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 70.09 +0.76 +1.10%
Murban 3 days 72.35 +0.46 +0.64%
Iran Heavy 3 days 66.25 +0.59 +0.90%
Basra Light 3 days 71.43 +1.34 +1.91%
Saharan Blend 3 days 70.22 +0.67 +0.96%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Girassol 3 days 71.54 +0.66 +0.93%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.89 -0.05 -0.13%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.91 -0.25 -0.69%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 61.41 -0.25 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 65.36 -0.25 -0.38%
Sweet Crude 3 days 54.96 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.21 -0.25 -0.54%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.21 -0.25 -0.54%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.46 -0.25 -0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.86 -0.25 -0.40%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.21 -0.25 -0.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Giddings 4 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.05 -4.59 -6.32%
West Texas Sour 4 days 59.41 +0.45 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 4 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 4 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 61.91 +0.45 +0.73%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.97 +0.45 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 12 minutes Western Canada Select price continues to sink
  • 18 minutes Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 3 hours WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 2 hours China still to keep Iran oil flowing amid U.S. sanctions
  • 4 mins China goes against US natural gas
  • 3 hours Is NAFTA dead? Or near breakthrough?
  • 2 hours Japan carmakers admits using falsified emissions data
  • 2 days Renewable Energy Could "Effectively Be Free" by 2030
  • 2 days Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 2 hours How To Explain 'Truth Isn't Truth' Comment of Rudy Giuliani?
  • 2 days Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 1 hour Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 16 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 2 days Mike Shellman's musings on "Cartoon of the Week"
  • 1 day Why hydrogen economics does not work

Breaking News:

Chevron Starts Work On Iraq Field Development Deal

Trade War May Push China To Russian Energy

Trade War May Push China To Russian Energy

As trade war tensions heat…

How To Trade The Turkish Crisis

How To Trade The Turkish Crisis

A run on the Turkish…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Starts Work On Iraq Field Development Deal

By Irina Slav - Aug 20, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT iraq oil

U.S. supermajor Chevron has started work on a preliminary contract with the Iraqi government for the development of oil fields in southern Iraq, Reuters reports, citing Iraq’s Oil Ministry. The memorandum of understanding that gave Chevron the rights to explore for oil in the fields that are owned by Basra Oil Company and Dhi Qar Oil was inked in June.

Under the terms of the contract, Chevron will survey and study the fields, and build production facilities to help the two Iraqi state-owned companies boost their operational and financial performance.

This would be the first major deal for Chevron in Iraq, although the company has a presence in the autonomous region of Kurdistan, which it had to leave last year after an ill-fated independence referendum led to the central Iraqi government taking control of Kirkuk and the surrounding fields from the Kurds.

Chevron returned to Kurdistan in February this year. The company has an 80-percent stake in the Sarta block, where it began drilling one appraisal well last year. Drilling was completed in the second quarter of this year.

Iraq boasted an increase in crude oil production to 4.46 million bpd last month, although the figure reported by OPEC secondary sources was lower, at 4.36 million bpd. This was the second largest increase within the cartel for June, after the Saudi production jump of 405,400 bpd, according to the secondary sources—the ones that OPEC uses for calculating quotas and compliance. Iraq also said that its crude oil exports in July hit their highest level since January 2017—at 3.875 million bpd, up by 25,000 bpd from June.

Iraq is the second-largest exporter of crude oil in OPEC but it has struggled to boost its production further as it tries to resurrect its economy, embattled by the war and the fight against Islamic State.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco Ready To Invest To Meet Future Oil Demand

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com