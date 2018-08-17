Aramco Ready To Invest To Meet Future Oil Demand

Citing $1 trillion in planned investments lost since the market downturn began, Aramco’s chairman of the board of directors Khalid Al-Falih issued a battle cry to the world’s other oil producers in its latest report, Saudi Aramco Annual Review 2017.

The message: mature oil fields are seeing an increase in declining production rates, and this must be offset by continued investments in the industry if the world is to meet what is thought to be an 1-1.5 million barrel per day annual demand growth rate in coming years.

“To respond to this situation, significant new investments are required in additional capacity and expanded and upgraded infrastructure, as well as the development of pioneering technology to make petroleum energy more sustainable and accessible,” Al-Falih said in his opening message to the 42-page report published on Friday.

Aramco’s annual report cites the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook 2017 New Policies Scenario estimates that call for a 30 percent increase in global energy needs between now and 2040.

Saudi Aramco, for now the world’s top oil producer, is doing its part to meet this future demand, according to the report.

“Saudi Aramco is committed to playing its unique part in meeting the world’s energy needs today and tomorrow by continuing to invest wisely throughout the cycle and across the value chain, reinforcing our preeminent leadership position in the industry,” Al-Falih added.

Aramco referenced its new discoveries in the Sakab and Zumul oil fields, as well as its gas reservoir find in Sahba field. Other projects in 2017 that Aramco has invested include Khurais field (300,000 bpd by 2018), Fazran field (75,000 bpd by 2020), Dammam field (25,000 bpd by 2021; 75,000 by 2026). Fadhili Gas Plant (start up 2019, 2.5 billion scfd), Hawiyah Gas Plant (1.1 billion scfd).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: