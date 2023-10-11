Chevron Reroutes Israeli Natural Gas Exports As Fighting In Gaza Intensifies

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.11 +0.14 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.80 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.95 +0.24 +0.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.431 +0.049 +1.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.264 +0.006 +0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.99 +2.69 +3.08%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 84.47 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.264 +0.006 +0.24%

Graph up Marine 1 day 87.82 +1.29 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.04 +1.26 +1.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 86.83 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 680 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 90.89 -0.58 -0.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.08 -0.70 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.99 +2.69 +3.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 133 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 40 mins 65.07 -0.41 -0.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 40 mins 88.12 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 40 mins 86.37 -0.41 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 40 mins 81.87 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 40 mins 78.47 -0.41 -0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 40 mins 78.47 -0.41 -0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 40 mins 81.07 -0.41 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 87.72 -0.41 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 40 mins 78.97 -0.41 -0.52%

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.61 +3.59 +4.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.96 +3.59 +4.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Breaking News:

Chevron Reroutes Israeli Natural Gas Exports As Fighting In Gaza Intensifies

The Growing Role Of Heat Pumps In Global Decarbonization Efforts

The U.S. and France are…

World's Top Oil Executives Commit To Energy Transition

The COP28 climate summit's president-designate,…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Chevron Reroutes Israeli Natural Gas Exports As Fighting In Gaza Intensifies

By Irina Slav - Oct 11, 2023, 1:37 AM CDT

Chevron has rerouted the flow from a natural gas pipeline offshore Israel that carries the gas to Egypt after the Israeli government ordered the company to shut down its platform in the Tamar field.

Now the flow would go via Jordan before it reaches Egypt, Bloomberg reported. Reuters added that the 90-km pipeline is the main connection between the Leviathan gas field and Egypt. It is located 10 km from the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, which was one of the targets of the Hamas attack that began on Saturday.

The order came earlier this week and was issued on safety precaution grounds amid continued fighting between the Israeli Defence Forces and Hamas. The re-routing of gas flows is also a result of that order.

“Following the instruction by the Ministry of Energy to shut-in production at the Tamar Production Platform and the security situation in the south of Israel, all exports to Egypt have been re-routed via the FAJR pipeline,” Chevron said in a statement.

The supermajor became operator of the Tamar and Leviathan gas fields when it acquired their original operator, Noble Energy. Tamar has reserves estimated at around 11 trillion cubic feet of gas and Leviathan has twice that, according to estimates cited by Energy Intelligence.

It had plans for expanding its Eastern Mediterranean operations into Cyprus and Egypt as well but the flare-up of violence between Israel and Palestine might interfere with these plans, which were based on the assumption of relative peace in the region.

Now there is worry that the conflict will expand regionally, which would affect the development of the natural gas industry in that part of the world. This would be bad news for Europe, which had eyed the East Mediterranean as a potential source of natural gas to replace Russian gas.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Pace Of Global Natural Gas Demand Growth Set To Slow: IEA

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

