Chevron Plans to Spend $14 Billion on Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.05 +0.67 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.04 +0.74 +1.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.37 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.518 -0.051 -1.99%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.039 +0.009 +0.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%
Chart Mars US 34 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.039 +0.009 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.92 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.56 -1.05 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.87 -3.74 -4.76%
Graph down Basra Light 737 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.90 -3.75 -4.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.26 -3.62 -4.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 190 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 44.38 -2.94 -6.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 71.53 -2.94 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 69.78 -2.94 -4.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 60.28 -2.94 -4.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 56.98 -2.94 -4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 61.58 -2.94 -4.56%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 55.13 -2.94 -5.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.27 -1.03 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 67.12 -1.03 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.50 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 -0.75 -1.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.16 -1.03 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 29 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 18 hours e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

China’s Oil Imports Slump to First Annual Decline Since April

OPEC+ Headed for 2 Million Bpd Oil Output Cut in 2024

OPEC+ Headed for 2 Million Bpd Oil Output Cut in 2024

Total OPEC+ cuts could approach…

OPEC’s Oil Output Drops for the First Time Since July

OPEC’s Oil Output Drops for the First Time Since July

OPEC’s crude oil production dropped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Plans to Spend $14 Billion on Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2024

By Irina Slav - Dec 07, 2023, 3:00 AM CST

Chevron will allocate $14 billion for upstream investments in 2024, the company said in a budget update that saw the total capex planned for 2024 at between $18.5 billion and $19.5 billion.

That would be an 11% increase on 2023 spending, Reuters noted in a report on the news.

Of the amount dedicated to upstream investment, Chevron plans to spend two-thirds on domestic projects. Of that sum, $6.5 billion will be spent on shale oil and gas, Chevron said. Almost all of that shale spending, or $5 billion, will go towards developments in the Permian.

At the same time, Chevron said it will allocate a quarter of its total U.S. investments for Gulf of Mexico projects, including the Anchor project scheduled to start commercial production in 2024. The Anchor project, which was greenlighted in 2019, is the first deepwater high-pressure oil development project in the region.

The company will also spend about $1.5 billion on offshore operations in Kazakhstan, with the sum constituting half of its affiliates budget for 2024.

Investments planned for the downstream segment are significantly smaller than the upstream total, at $1.5 billion, with 80% of this to be spent at home, Chevron also said.

“Included in the upstream and downstream budgets is approximately $2 billion in lower carbon capex to lower the carbon intensity of traditional operations and grow new energy business lines,” the company said, adding “Chevron’s Geismar renewable diesel expansion project is expected to start-up in 2024.”

In pursuit of its oil and gas expansion plans, Chevron in October took over Hess Corp. for $53 billion in stock. The acquisition has given the company access to the Stabroek Block in Guyana, where Hess and Exxon have tapped more than 11 billion barrels in oil reserves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re maintaining capital discipline in both traditional and new energies,” CEO Mike Wirth said. “These investments are expected to underpin durable free cash flow growth to support our objective of returning more cash to shareholders.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

CNPC Sees China’s Oil Demand Peaking in 2030

Next Post

Russian Fuel Exports Bounced Back in November

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com