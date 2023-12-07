Russian Fuel Exports Bounced Back in November

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.00 +0.62 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.02 +0.72 +0.97%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.37 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.512 -0.057 -2.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.040 +0.010 +0.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%
Chart Mars US 34 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.040 +0.010 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.92 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.56 -1.05 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.87 -3.74 -4.76%
Graph down Basra Light 737 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.90 -3.75 -4.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.26 -3.62 -4.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 190 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 44.38 -2.94 -6.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 71.53 -2.94 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 69.78 -2.94 -4.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 60.28 -2.94 -4.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 56.98 -2.94 -4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 61.58 -2.94 -4.56%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 55.13 -2.94 -5.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.27 -1.03 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 67.12 -1.03 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.50 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 -0.75 -1.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.16 -1.03 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 18 hours e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

China’s Oil Imports Slump to First Annual Decline Since April

Could Coal Mines Become a Critical Part of the Renewable Energy Boom?

Could Coal Mines Become a Critical Part of the Renewable Energy Boom?

The discovery of rare earth…

What's Holding Europe's Battery Storage Boom Back?

What's Holding Europe's Battery Storage Boom Back?

Rystad Energy: uncertainty over the…

Orban Says Ukraine's EU Accession Not Currently In Hungary's Interest

Orban Says Ukraine's EU Accession Not Currently In Hungary's Interest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Fuel Exports Bounced Back in November

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 07, 2023, 4:00 AM CST

Russia saw its fuel exports tick higher in November, with the daily average rising to 2.2 million barrels, according to data from Vortexa, cited by Bloomberg.

The rebound followed the end of diesel export bans and the end of maintenance season at refineries. Stormy weather in the Black Sea, however, affected outbound fuel shipments towards the end of the month and in early December.

Per the Vortexa data, diesel and gasoil exports rose by 12% from October to November, with the bulk of shipments going to Africa and South America. The bulk of the latter portion went into Brazil.

Gasoline and blending component exports rose by 25% to 75,000 barrels daily last month but jet fuel exports dropped to just 8,000 barrels daily. Naphtha shipments abroad also declined but more modestly, by some 3% to 362,000 barrels daily.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg cited industry data suggesting Russian diesel exports were set for a substantial increase this month, to the tune of some 28%. Some of the increase is a result of delayed loadings because of the Black Sea storms.

According to the data compiled by Bloomberg, the shipments of Russian diesel from the Black and Baltic Sea ports in December would be the highest export volumes since July.

The premium of diesel to crude oil has increased in recent weeks, also incentivizing exports of diesel.

In late summer, Russia announced a temporary ban on diesel and gasoline shipments abroad in order to boost supply on the domestic market and lower prices.

Meanwhile, Russia’s central bank reported that total revenues for the country’s largest oil and gas exporters plunged by 41% between January and September compared to the same period last year, due to lower commodity prices and lower exports.

The redirection of exports and the move away from the U.S. dollar in energy trade settlements also contributed to the lower revenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron Plans to Spend $14 Billion on Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2024

Next Post

China’s Oil Imports Slump to First Annual Decline Since April

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com