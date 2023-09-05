Chevron LNG Workers Threaten 2-Week Strike

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.28 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 88.36 -0.64 -0.72%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.13 -0.99 -1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.630 -0.135 -4.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.601 +0.009 +0.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.65 +1.21 +1.37%
Chart Mars US 4 days 86.15 +1.77 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.601 +0.009 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 5 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 644 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 5 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.65 +1.21 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 97 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.80 +0.77 +1.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 87.70 +1.92 +2.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 85.95 +1.92 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 82.75 +2.27 +2.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 80.05 +1.92 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 80.05 +1.92 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 82.05 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 90.05 +3.42 +3.95%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 80.55 +1.92 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.78 +1.92 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.91 +1.59 +1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.43 +2.52 +3.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.25 +1.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 75.75 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Australia Considers Extending The Life Of Its Biggest Coal Plant

Oil Price Forecast Gets Boost On OPEC Output Cut Expectations 

Oil Price Forecast Gets Boost On OPEC Output Cut Expectations 

A group of 37 economists…

Russian Crude Oil Shipments Jump To 8-Week High

Russian Crude Oil Shipments Jump To 8-Week High

Russia saw its crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron LNG Workers Threaten 2-Week Strike

By Irina Slav - Sep 05, 2023, 3:30 AM CDT

The dispute between Chevron and the unions representing workers at the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG project has taken a turn for the worse, with the unions now threatening a two-week total strike starting September 14.

"The Offshore Alliance is escalating protected industrial action to demonstrate that our bargaining negotiations are far from 'intractable'," the group of unions said in a Facebook post cited by Reuters.

The escalation follows a decision by Chevron to launch mediation talks with the participation of Australia’s Fair Work Commission—the authority in charge of mediating such disputes.

The talks began yesterday with plans to continue through the week in hopes of finding common ground and averting industrial action.

The outcome of the first day of talks, however, does not seem encouraging. Previously, the Offshore Alliance had planned partial strikes, such as bans on performing certain tasks for between 7 and 11 hours a day. Now it is talking about a total strike.

Some of this action is now inevitable, Reuters reports, adding that workers at Gorgon and Wheatstone will begin work stoppages on September 7 unless the dispute is settled by then. The work stoppages will continue for a week, at least, with the possibility to be extended until the end of the month, the Offshore Alliance said.

"It will create inefficiencies, and the risk of supply impacts grows with time but the mediation process should resolve the issues before the strikes escalate to the point of a material supply disruption," Credit Suisse’s Australian Research director Saul Kavonic told Reuters.

The Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities account for over 5% of global LNG output so any disruption there would disrupt the global market, too, given the current precarious balance between supply and demand for the liquefied fuel. The two together have an annual capacity of close to 25 million tons of LNG.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

The UK’s North Sea Emissions Fall Even As Oil And Gas Production Rises

Next Post

Australia Considers Extending The Life Of Its Biggest Coal Plant

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season
Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil

Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil
Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com