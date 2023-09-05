Australia Considers Extending The Life Of Its Biggest Coal Plant

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.18 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 88.28 -0.72 -0.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.13 -0.99 -1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.633 -0.132 -4.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.65 +1.21 +1.37%
Chart Mars US 4 days 86.15 +1.77 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 +0.009 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 5 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 644 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 5 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.65 +1.21 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 97 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.80 +0.77 +1.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 87.70 +1.92 +2.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 85.95 +1.92 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 82.75 +2.27 +2.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 80.05 +1.92 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 80.05 +1.92 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 82.05 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 90.05 +3.42 +3.95%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 80.55 +1.92 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.78 +1.92 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.91 +1.59 +1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.43 +2.52 +3.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.25 +1.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 75.75 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Australia Considers Extending The Life Of Its Biggest Coal Plant

Is It Time To Include Afghanistan In Global Climate Talks?

Is It Time To Include Afghanistan In Global Climate Talks?

A top UN official, Roza…

Oil Prices Remain Flat As Supply Shocks Counter Macroeconomic Concerns

Oil Prices Remain Flat As Supply Shocks Counter Macroeconomic Concerns

Oil prices have started the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Considers Extending The Life Of Its Biggest Coal Plant

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 05, 2023, 4:47 AM CDT

The biggest coal-fired power plant in Australia could see its operating life extended beyond the planned closure in 2025, the government of New South Wales said on Tuesday.

The Eraring Power Station, Australia’s largest coal-fired plant, is located on the shores of Lake Macquarie in New South Wales, approximately 120 kilometers (74 miles) north of Sydney and 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Newcastle. The station’s operator, Origin Energy, notified in 2022 the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) of the potential early retirement of Eraring in August 2025.  

The station, which has been operating since 1984, comprises four 720 MW coal-fired generator units and one 42 MW diesel generator. This gives it an overall generating capacity of 2,922 MW and makes it Australia’s largest power station, which accounts for around 25% of New South Wales’ power requirements.

Australia plans to retire a lot of its coal fleet by 2033 and to bet on renewable energy, but it faces power shortages if it rushes the energy transition, analysts and AEMO have warned.

The New South Wales government said today that a recent electricity reliability check-up has found there will be reliability challenges for NSW in the next couple of years.

“The government will engage with Origin on its plans for Eraring, at the same time as pursuing all alternative solutions to deliver the renewable generation, transmission and storage solutions that NSW needs,” NSW said.

“The check-up makes it clear that the case for Origin Energy to extend its time frame for Eraring is there, as does the recent AEMO report on reliability,” NSW Minister for Energy, Penny Sharpe, said at a news conference.  

AEMO’s most recent reliability report showed that a central scenario in the analysis found increased reliability risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the 10-year outlook, we continue to forecast reliability gaps, which are mostly due to the expectation that 62 percent of today’s coal fleet will retire by 2033,” AEMO CEO Daniel Westerman said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Chevron LNG Workers Threaten 2-Week Strike

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season
Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil

Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil
Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com