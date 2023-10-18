Chevron LNG Workers Drop Plans For New Strike

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 89.31 +2.65 +3.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.51 +2.61 +2.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.68 +2.31 +2.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.071 -0.008 -0.26%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.335 +0.051 +2.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.23 +1.61 +1.76%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 85.21 -0.30 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.335 +0.051 +2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.16 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.36 -0.60 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.29 -0.94 -1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 687 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.31 -0.91 -0.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.47 -1.06 -1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.23 +1.61 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 140 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 61.99 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 87.59 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 85.84 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 81.39 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 77.94 +0.18 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 77.94 +0.18 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 80.74 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 86.74 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 78.89 +0.18 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.89 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 92.25 +4.29 +4.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.24 -1.03 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 -1.00 -1.19%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 78.00 +4.75 +6.48%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 88.61 -0.33 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 45 mins Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 17 hours Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Qatar And Shell Sign 27-Year Deal To Supply LNG To The Netherlands

President Sandu: Gazprom Can No Longer Blackmail Moldova Over Gas

President Sandu: Gazprom Can No Longer "Blackmail" Moldova Over Gas

Moldovan President Maia Sandu highlights…

Desperate And Incompetent: Hamas May Have Acted Alone

Desperate And Incompetent: Hamas May Have Acted Alone

While the connections between Iran…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron LNG Workers Drop Plans For New Strike

By Irina Slav - Oct 18, 2023, 2:30 AM CDT

The union representing workers at Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects has dropped plans for another strike after agreeing with the company on pay and working conditions.

Earlier this week, the Offshore Alliance said a strike had been called for on Thursday in case negotiations with Chevron failed to yield a mutually acceptable result.

Still, the risk of another strike remains.

"We hope this can now be put to rest but if Chevron tries to alter the deal again our members will obviously have no choice but to consider taking protected industrial action," said Brad Gandy, a spokesman for the union, as quoted by Reuters.

Credit Suisse director Saul Kavonic, who covers oil and gas for the banks’ Australian team, said that the issues dividing the negotiating parties had been relatively minor, so agreement was not hard to come by. The risk only arose because trust had broken down between the parties, and emotions can run high by some of the individuals involved," Kavonic told Reuters.

Workers at the Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities first went on strike in September, after failing to agree to new pay and working conditions terms with Chevron. Workers at a Woodside LNG project also threatened to strike but the company managed to strike a deal and avert the industrial action at Australia’s biggest LNG production site.

Chevron ran into problems doing the same, eventually resorting to asking for help from the country’s labor market regulator, the Fair Work Commission. The commission could order the workers to stop striking but it did not get to that.

Woodside’s North West Shelf, the largest LNG production project in Australia, has a capacity of 16.9 million tons annually, followed by Chevron’s Gorgon, which has a capacity of 15.6 million tons. Wheatstone can produce 8.9 million tons of LNG annually. Together, the three produce about 40 million tons of LNG per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Jump After Deadly Blast At Gaza Hospital

Next Post

An Acquisition That Would Create America's Most Valuable Shale Gas Producer

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com