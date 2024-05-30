Chevron Close to Signing Natural Gas Exploration Deal With Algeria

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.81 -0.42 -0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.03 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.69 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.606 -0.060 -2.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.450 -0.015 -0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.89 -0.37 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 209 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.450 -0.015 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.25 +1.24 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.71 +0.97 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.32 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 912 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.67 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.89 -0.37 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.89 -0.37 -0.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.77 -0.37 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 365 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 66.03 -0.60 -0.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.38 -0.60 -0.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.63 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.73 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 72.43 -0.60 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.43 -0.60 -0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.48 -0.60 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.43 -0.60 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.83 -0.60 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 69.46 -0.60 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 86.36 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.46 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.75 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 1 day The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 11 days A question...
  • 16 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)

Breaking News:

Chevron Close to Signing Natural Gas Exploration Deal With Algeria

Russia Has 12% of its Oil Refining Capacity Offline in May

Russia Has 12% of its Oil Refining Capacity Offline in May

Due to a change in…

Gold Remains a Haven in Times of Uncertainty

Gold Remains a Haven in Times of Uncertainty

Gold's price has soared due…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Close to Signing Natural Gas Exploration Deal With Algeria

By Charles Kennedy - May 30, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

Algeria’s state-owned energy firm Sonatrach expects to sign in the coming days an agreement with Chevron that is set to boost the country’s natural gas production, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab has said. 

The deal with the U.S. supermajor will be signed “within the next few days,” Arkab told state television in an interview carried by Bloomberg.

Algeria, the North African OPEC producer, is looking to raise its natural gas production and exports and will remain a key provider of gas to Europe, the minister said.  

Last week, the other U.S. supermajor, ExxonMobil, signed an agreement with the Algerian government for exploration at two natural gas fields in the North African country.

Exxon, in partnership with Algeria’s state energy firm Sonatrach, will “study the existing opportunities to develop the hydrocarbon resources in the Ahnet basin and the Gourara basin” in the southern part of the country, the New Arab reported.

Algeria holds huge conventional natural gas reserves, and it is also estimated to have the third–largest shale gas reserves in the world after China and Argentina.

Early last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chevron had increased efforts to reach an energy exploration agreement with Algeria and was assessing the North African country’s estimated huge shale gas resources.

Most of Algeria’s gas exports are heading to Europe, which is increasingly betting on Africa to import large volumes of pipeline gas and LNG to replace pipeline gas supply from Russia, which was Europe’s top gas supplier before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Italy’s energy major, Eni, has been particularly active in securing more natural gas supply for Europe from Africa and has fast-tracked projects in Africa to meet Europe’s gas demand in the absence of Russian pipeline deliveries.

Moreover, the UK’s Grain LNG, Europe’s largest liquefied natural gas terminal, signed earlier this year a ten-year agreement that will extend the long-term storage and redelivery capacity of Sonatrach at the Grain LNG terminal from January 2029.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Strong Indian Purchases Push Asia’s Crude Imports to One-Year High

Next Post

Strong Indian Purchases Push Asia’s Crude Imports to One-Year High

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com