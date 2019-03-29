Carlyle Moves Ahead With Oil Export Terminal In Texas

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.16 +0.86 +1.45%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.64 +0.54 +0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.686 -0.026 -0.96%
Mars US 19 hours 64.90 +0.14 +0.22%
Opec Basket 1 day 66.38 -0.77 -1.15%
Urals 1 day 64.65 -1.05 -1.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Mexican Basket 1 day 60.05 -0.42 -0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.686 -0.026 -0.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 66.53 -0.85 -1.26%
Murban 1 day 67.64 -1.01 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 1 day 58.95 -0.85 -1.42%
Basra Light 1 day 69.12 -0.43 -0.62%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.40 -0.68 -1.01%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Girassol 1 day 67.12 -0.93 -1.37%
Opec Basket 1 day 66.38 -0.77 -1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.52 +0.68 +1.39%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 49.00 -0.11 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 35 days 56.05 -0.11 -0.20%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 59.95 -0.11 -0.18%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 54.20 +0.54 +1.01%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.80 +0.39 +0.76%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.80 +0.39 +0.76%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 54.30 -0.11 -0.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.90 +0.44 +0.77%
Central Alberta 19 hours 52.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 68.20 -0.45 -0.66%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.25 -0.11 -0.21%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.20 -0.11 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.20 -0.11 -0.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 1 day 49.50 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 1 day 70.70 -0.11 -0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 6 minutes Arab Summit In Tunisia To Unite On Golan But Rifts Remain
  • 11 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 minutes Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 15 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 1 day Turkish Lira Tumbles 5 Percent, Central Bank Acts On Swap Limits
  • 20 hours U.S. Oil Buyers Turn to Shell and BP to Replace Venezuelan Crude
  • 16 hours Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 3 hours Huge Discovery of Hydrocarbon in Pakistan
  • 17 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 15 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 8 hours China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 8 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 13 hours Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 1 day Contaminated Oil
  • 1 day Aramco Announces Sabic Deal

Breaking News:

Enbridge Line 5 Project Dealt Severe Blow In Michigan

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

The U.S. and Canadian oil…

A “Perfect Coup’’ Is Unfolding In Algeria

A “Perfect Coup’’ Is Unfolding In Algeria

As protests against President Bouteflika…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Carlyle Moves Ahead With Oil Export Terminal In Texas

By Irina Slav - Mar 29, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT supertanker

Carlyle Group secured a 50-year lease on a land plot near Corpus Christi on the Texas coast in another step ahead on its US$1-billion oil export terminal project.

The plot, Reuters reports, spans 200 acres and will be the site of the terminal and docks that will help take the increasing amounts of U.S. crude to international markets.

The port authority of Corpus Christi meanwhile authorized the deepwater project, and dredging works that will make the future terminal accessible for larger tankers will begin this week.

The Carlyle project is one of eight planned for the U.S. Gulf Coast and the second at the Corpus Christi port. The private equity firm will invest US$400 million in the dredging works even though it has not yet made a final investment decision on the project.

The export terminal and storage space enthusiasm is certainly understandable. However, it seems that not all eight projects will see the light of day.

Reuters reported earlier this week shale oil and gas producers have started to reduce their capital spending plans under pressure for higher returns from investors. As a result, the flows of oil expected to the Gulf Coast might turn out to be lower than initially expected.

Some companies are already shelving projects or exiting them. Magellan Midstream Partners is one example: after on Monday the company announced a US$450 million downward revision to its capex outlook for the next two years, it said it will not proceed with a planned pipeline from the Permian to the Gulf Coast.

The pipeline would have added 1 million bpd of capacity to the existing network but, according to the company, by the time it begins operating in mid-2020 this additional capacity would not be needed as other pipelines will be completed earlier than that and producers will be producing less than previously estimated.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela Bans Opposition Leader Guaido From Politics

Next Post

Enbridge Line 5 Project Dealt Severe Blow In Michigan

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Alt text

Should We Rethink Nuclear Power?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com