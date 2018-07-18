Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.85 +0.69 +1.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.95 +0.79 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.700 -0.007 -0.26%
Mars US 23 hours 66.23 +0.07 +0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.38 -1.52 -2.11%
Urals 2 days 71.51 +2.26 +3.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.18 -0.49 -0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.86 -0.87 -1.34%
Marine 2 days 70.03 -2.50 -3.45%
Murban 2 days 72.78 -2.54 -3.37%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.31 -0.32 -0.47%
Basra Light 2 days 70.82 +0.57 +0.81%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.33 -0.40 -0.56%
Girassol 2 days 71.43 -0.49 -0.68%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.92 +0.58 +1.44%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.91 -0.90 -1.77%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.86 -0.90 -1.37%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.46 -0.90 -1.32%
Sweet Crude 2 days 62.31 -0.90 -1.42%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.21 -0.90 -1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.16 -0.90 -1.30%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.46 -0.90 -1.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.75 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 2 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.45 -2.72 -3.57%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.03 -2.93 -4.51%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.53 +0.02 +0.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.59 +0.02 +0.03%
All Charts
Carlyle Group Set To Raise $4B For New Oil And Gas Fund

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 18, 2018, 9:00 AM CDT Oil rig

One of the world’s biggest private equity firms—the Carlyle Group—is looking to raise US$4 billion for a new fund to invest in oil and gas assets as it seeks to seize opportunities after oil majors scaled back spending during and after the oil price crash, the Financial Times reports, citing people and investors familiar with the plans.

The Carlyle Group will be looking to invest in companies outside the United States in the energy supply chain, in exploration and production assets, refining and marketing, and oilfield services.

Carlyle co-chief executive Glenn Youngkin and the soon-to-be chairman of energy, natural resources, and infrastructure, Marcel van Poecke, met with investors on Tuesday, two people present at the meeting told the FT.

“From an investor’s point of view, I think this is an interesting market to invest in,” van Poecke told the FT in a recent interview, commenting on the opportunities in oil and gas.

The new fund would be a follow-up to the Carlyle International Energy Partners (CIEP) that raised US$2.5 billion when it was launched in 2013.

The goal of the CIEP fund was to make global opportunistic investments in oil and gas outside of North America, with primary investment focus on oil and gas exploration and production (E&P), midstream and downstream, refining and marketing (R&M), and oil field services (OFS).

Related: Oil Selloff Gives Trump More Room On Iran

According to FT’s sources, the new fund that Carlyle is readying will make similar investments.

One of the CIEP fund’s high-profile investments was in the UK-based firm Neptune that struck a deal in May 2017 to buy the North Sea gas assets of France’s Engie along with other operations for US$3.9 billion. Neptune, ran by the former chief executive of British utility Centrica Sam Laidlaw, was given US$5 billion by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners back when it was set up in 2015.

Another Carlyle-backed firm—Assala Energy—completed in November 2017 the acquisition of Shell’s onshore assets in Gabon, for a total of US$628 million, including an amount equivalent to interest. Assala Energy was created by Carlyle as a new oil and gas exploration and production company to focus on energy opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

