Canadian Senate Security Apologizes After Calling Man’s Pro-Oil Shirt Offensive

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.81 -0.49 -0.87%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.63 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.483 +0.048 +1.97%
Mars US 16 hours 57.00 +0.04 +0.07%
Opec Basket 1 day 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
Urals 1 day 57.05 +2.75 +5.06%
Louisiana Light 1 day 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 1 day 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Mexican Basket 1 day 56.72 +2.02 +3.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.483 +0.048 +1.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 58.64 +1.81 +3.18%
Murban 1 day 60.43 +1.81 +3.09%
Iran Heavy 1 day 55.88 +1.59 +2.93%
Basra Light 1 day 62.11 +0.37 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.36 +1.75 +2.89%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Girassol 1 day 64.23 +1.60 +2.55%
Opec Basket 1 day 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.20 -2.66 -6.06%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 44.40 +0.04 +0.09%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 50.30 +0.04 +0.08%
Premium Synthetic 7 days 56.70 +0.04 +0.07%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 51.80 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 18 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Peace Sour 18 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 51.20 +0.04 +0.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 56.90 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 18 hours 51.05 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 62.07 +2.18 +3.64%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.25 +0.04 +0.08%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 1 day 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 64.43 +0.04 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 11 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 12 mins Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 6 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 4 hours Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 9 hours How to get barred from visiting the Canadian Senate
  • 2 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 6 mins The G-7 Blues, and the related Chinese formula of 'Oil In, Exports Out'
  • 4 hours US sanctions: Iran , Venezuela
  • 17 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 3 hours Is this because Spain has memories of their past renewable failures and or a combination of that and limitations of renewables? Spain turns down 26.3 GW of RES applications
  • 16 hours .
  • 19 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 3 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 17 hours Trump Squashes Oil Inverse Investors When He Isn’t Squashing Oil Investors

Breaking News:

Canadian Senate Security Apologizes After Calling Man’s Pro-Oil Shirt Offensive

China Eyes Stake In Southeast Asia’s Newest Oil Frontier

China Eyes Stake In Southeast Asia’s Newest Oil Frontier

East Timor is looking to…

OPEC’s Only Hope

OPEC’s Only Hope

OPEC has run out of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Senate Security Apologizes After Calling Man’s Pro-Oil Shirt Offensive

By Irina Slav - Sep 06, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Canadian oil

The security service for the Canadian Senate has apologized to an energy industry executive who complained in an open letter about being forced to turn his T-shirt inside out during a tour of the building after a security official said it might offend some people.

The Calgary Herald reports William Lacey, chief financial officer of Steelhead Petroleum, was on tour of the Senate with his family wearing a T-shirt that said “I love Canadian oil” on the front and “The world needs more Canadian energy” on the back.

According to Lacey, “The guard looked at me and he said, ‘Sir, I’m gonna have to ask you to remove your shirt because some people may be offended by the message,’” after which he invited Lacey to either turn the T-shirt inside out or leave the premises.

Lacey did turn his shirt inside out to continue the tour but once he got home, he wrote an open letter to express his frustration with the way the Senate security guard had treated him.

Under an image of the “offensive” shirt, Lacey wrote, “Nowhere does the shirt say anything negative, defamatory or insulting to others. Far from it - it advocates a responsible and ethical approach to resource development. Last I checked, freedom of expression is protected under Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Moreover, there were other people on the tour who had graphics of things like a skull with a cross on the forehead, an anti-discrimination shirt (ironic) and one with a peace symbol on it.”

Related: Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt

“The last time I checked there was nothing illegal about the Canadian energy sector,” Lacey wrote, “and yet I was made to feel as though I should be embarrassed for what I was wearing. The solution? I was told I could either leave or I could turn my shirt inside out and take part in the tour - I chose the latter option. The next stop on our tour was the House of Commons, where I was welcomed and there were absolutely no concerns expressed regarding my shirt. I went out of my way to talk with various members of security and not one of them raised an eyebrow at my shirt.”

Further on in his letter, the energy executive asked if it was the policy of the federal government to shame members of the Canadian energy industry.

The letter, according to the Calgary Herald, caught the attention of Conservative legislators who presented the case to a parliamentary committee and asked the security service for an explanation. The service admitted the guard had gone too far and offered Lacey apologies.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon Agrees To $4 Billion Sale Of 20 Oil And Gas Assets In Norway

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com