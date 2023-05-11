Canadian Operators Restart Oil And Gas Production As Wildfires Subside

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.16 +0.60 +0.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.07 +0.66 +0.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.51 +0.55 +0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 2.179 -0.012 -0.55%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.507 +0.012 +0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.23 +1.71 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 73.16 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.507 +0.012 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.04 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.13 +0.20 +0.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 74.20 +1.54 +2.12%
Graph down Basra Light 527 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 76.79 +1.80 +2.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.23 +1.71 +2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.23 +1.71 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.47 +1.41 +1.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.65 -1.20 -2.01%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 51.31 -1.15 -2.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 74.71 -1.15 -1.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 72.96 -1.15 -1.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 70.11 -1.15 -1.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 66.81 -1.15 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 66.81 -1.15 -1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 68.11 -1.15 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 77.06 -1.15 -1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 66.41 -1.15 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.21 +4.29 +5.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.24 +0.55 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Canadian Operators Restart Oil And Gas Production As Wildfires Subside

China’s Economic Concerns Add To Oil Market Uncertainty

China’s Economic Concerns Add To Oil Market Uncertainty

It has now been confirmed…

Oil And Gas Drilling Activity In The U.S. Slows

Oil And Gas Drilling Activity In The U.S. Slows

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Operators Restart Oil And Gas Production As Wildfires Subside

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 11, 2023, 3:46 AM CDT

Major oil and gas operators in Canada’s energy-producing province of Alberta have restarted part of the production and processing facilities that were shut during the weekend as wildfires prompted an evacuation.

Early this week, the wildfires in Canada resulted in the shut-in of 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from the country’s oil and natural gas production or 3.7% of all output.

Alberta, the main energy-producing province in Canada, declared this weekend a state of emergency, with tens of thousands forced to evacuate amid raging wildfires in Canada’s oil country.   

On Saturday, there were 110 active wildfires in the province, of which 36 were out of control. Some 24,000 people were forced to evacuate because of the fires. By Monday, the number of people affected by evacuation orders had risen to nearly 30,000, according to the Edmonton Journal.

By mid-week, the situation had eased due to cooler temperatures, but authorities warned that the wildfires could rage again when temperatures rise.

Still, several producers said on Wednesday they had resumed production and restarted facilities.

TC Energy said it continues to safely run under normal operations on the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System and other pipeline systems in Western Canada. As conditions have improved, the company completed the safe and controlled restart of compressor units at all locations that were shut down due to wildfire precautions.

Crescent Point Energy, which had temporarily shut in around 45,000 boepd in the Kaybob Duvernay due to the wildfires – has since restored some 75% of the production with no damage reported to its assets, and plans to fully restore the remaining production once it is safe to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourmaline Oil Corp said that seven of its nine facilities, previously shut in due to the wildfires, had resumed operations and are operating at previous production rates. The remaining two facilities, West Wolf and Columbia are undamaged and ready to resume operations; both are awaiting final start-up clearance from the Ministry of Forestry. Net production shut-in from these two facilities is around 16,000 boepd. Tourmaline Oil expects the start-up of these two facilities to commence in the next several days.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigeria’s Oil Output Is 1 Million Bpd Lower Than Its Capacity

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand

 Alt text

New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

 Alt text

Putin’s Digital Disconnect: A Leader Without A Smartphone
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com