Alberta In State Of Emergency Amid Wildfires

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.35 +1.01 +1.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.26 +0.96 +1.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.04 +1.00 +1.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.192 +0.055 +2.57%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.405 +0.026 +1.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%
Chart Mars US 2 days 70.94 +3.48 +5.16%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.405 +0.026 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 72.32 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Murban 3 days 73.41 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 72.41 +2.51 +3.59%
Graph down Basra Light 524 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 74.77 +2.63 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.89 +2.07 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.00 +2.74 +5.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.09 +2.78 +5.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 73.49 +2.78 +3.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 71.74 +2.78 +4.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 68.89 +2.78 +4.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 65.59 +2.78 +4.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 65.59 +2.78 +4.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 66.89 +2.78 +4.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 75.84 +2.78 +3.81%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 65.19 +2.78 +4.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 58.75 -7.00 -10.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 75.01 -3.98 -5.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 61.13 -7.06 -10.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 22 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

China Boosts Offshore Oil And Natural Gas Output

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

Fracking has transformed the United…

Carney: New Oil & Gas Investment Is Still Needed In The Energy Transition

Carney: New Oil & Gas Investment Is Still Needed In The Energy Transition

The former head of the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Alberta In State Of Emergency Amid Wildfires

By Charles Kennedy - May 08, 2023, 1:08 AM CDT

The province of Alberta declared a state of emergency this weekend with tens of thousands forced to evacuate amid raging wildfires in Canada’s oil country.

According to Reuters, on Saturday there were 110 active wildfires in the province, of which 36 were out of control. Some 24,000 people were forced to evacuate because of the fires. By Monday, the number of people affected by evacuation orders had risen to nearly 30,000, according to the Edmonton Journal.

Since then another 16 wildfires have been detected, according to Global News. At the same time, the number of those among them classified as out of control has been reduced to 28. In southern Alberta, it has rained which has helped contain the fires in that part of the province.

The situation in northern Alberta remains dangerous because of continued high temperatures, media note in their reports of the wildfires.

"Much of Alberta has been experiencing a hot, dry spring and with so much kindling, all it takes is a few sparks to ignite some truly frightening wildfires," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Saturday. "These conditions have resulted in the unprecedented situation our province is facing today."

According to Alberta Wildfire investigations, some 15 of the fires may have been caused by humans.

“We’ll spend whatever it takes. We should be aware that in our budget process we put aside $1.5 billion as a contingency because we know that any given year you can end up with a significant amount of resources that need to spend on emergency management … so I don’t think anyone needs to worry that there will not be sufficient resources,” Smith added.

Meanwhile, the oil industry is preparing for emergencies, too. Reuters reported that pipeline operator Pembina had activated emergency response and incident management procedures, and Whitecap Resources was monitoring the evacuation of its personnel and the state of its assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron’s Venezuelan Oil Export Hopes Hit Snag

Next Post

China Boosts Offshore Oil And Natural Gas Output

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount
Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand

 Alt text

New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

 Alt text

Putin’s Digital Disconnect: A Leader Without A Smartphone
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com