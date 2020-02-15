IEA: Oil Demand To Fall For First Time In A Decade

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 52.05 +0.63 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 57.32 +0.98 +1.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.856 +0.030 +1.64%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 55.86 +0.32 +0.58%
Graph up Urals 2 days 53.05 +0.40 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 10 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 46.35 +0.45 +0.98%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.856 +0.030 +1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.50 +0.77 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 2 days 57.03 +0.60 +1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 49.72 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 59.87 +1.07 +1.82%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 59.30 +0.92 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 57.36 +0.92 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 55.86 +0.32 +0.58%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 35.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.92 +0.25 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.82 +0.25 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 51.82 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 44.02 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 43.42 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 47.92 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 54.79 +1.65 +3.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 46.00 +0.63 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 59.15 +0.25 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 6 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 9 minutes IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus
  • 12 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 9 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 7 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 30 mins Weekly U.S. Imports of Crude Oil. No, the U.S. is NOT oil & gas self-sufficient.
  • 34 mins Natural Gas from Cow Poop Used to Save the Environment and Help Farmers
  • 6 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 4 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 6 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 9 hours Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer
  • 5 mins "For the Public's Interest"
  • 12 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 16 hours No Justice in U.S.
  • 6 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 13 hours Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?

Breaking News:

Total Looks To Stop Selling Fuel Oil To Power Plants

Alt Text

Reinstating An Oil Export Ban Would Be A Disaster For The U.S.

Liberal presidential candidates are calling…

Alt Text

Rising Crude Inventories Fail To Halt Oil Rally

Oil prices held steady after…

Alt Text

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China

A paradigmatic shift in China’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: Oil Demand To Fall For First Time In A Decade

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 15, 2020, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Crude by rail

The IEA slashed its demand forecast for the first quarter of 2020, predicting that global oil consumption will contract for the first time in over a decade.

In its first publication on the oil market since the outbreak began, the International Energy Agency (IEA) dramatically revised its oil demand forecast, predicting consumption will actually contract by 435,000 bpd, the first outright decline year-on-year since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. Previously, the agency expected consumption to increase by 800,000 bpd from a year earlier.

For the full-year in 2020, the IEA cut demand growth by 365,000 bpd to just 825,000 bpd. That would be the lowest annual increase since 2011, and slightly below the growth figures for 2019, which itself was a down year.

The coronavirus continues to ravage China. Beijing released revised data, and the new number of infected cases is vastly higher than previously reported, raising questions about the severity of the crisis.

The number of cases jumped 45 percent after the data revision to nearly 50,000, which increased the global total by a third to 60,000. Those numbers could still be an undercount. Still, the number of new cases on a per-day basis seems to have peaked earlier this month, offering hope that the outbreak is slowing.

Even still, the effects on the oil market are deep. China accounted for about three-quarters of oil demand growth last year, so the crisis has struck a blow to total global consumption. Related: Oil Rig Count Inches Higher As Prices Stabilize

ChemChina, a state-run refining company, announced that it would cut refining runs by 100,000 bpd. According to Reuters, the total refining reductions now total 1.5 mb/d. “As refining crude oil has turned into a loss-making business, (it’s) better to store crude oil instead of refining it,” a source with the company told Reuters.

The IEA’s numbers are based on an assumption that China’s economy “returns progressively to normal in 2Q20.” However, “[t]he crisis is ongoing and at this stage it is hard to be precise about the impact.”

Demand estimates are still a bit of guesswork. A Reuters analysis looks at actual import data from the Chinese government, and finds that in the first 12 days of February, China imported 7.58 mb/d of oil, down from 8.88 mb/d a year earlier, and down from 9.67 mb/d in January. The data also shows that shipping queues are backed up, which suggests that cargoes might unload quickly when port bottlenecks clear.

Meanwhile, financial markets may not exactly be moving on, but the rally in equities on Wednesday suggest that investors are growing confident that the worst may be over. “’Coronavirus? What coronavirus?’ That’s what the markets seemed to be saying Wednesday as the S&P plowed (once again) to all-time highs,” Raymond James wrote in a note.

But the effects will linger, and are not isolated to China. The IEA says that the reduction in trade and tourism could shave off 0.4 percentage points from U.S. GDP growth in the first quarter. Related: Africa’s Largest Oil Nation Could See Production Drop 35%

For the oil and gas industry, the effects are more severe. “Lower oil prices, if sustained, are also bad news for highly responsive US oil companies, but we are unlikely to see an impact on output growth until later in the year,” the IEA wrote in its monthly Oil Market Report. “The effect of the [coronavirus] on the wider economy means that it will be difficult for consumers to feel the benefit of lower oil prices.”

The IEA said that the oil market was already heading into the first half of 2020 with a bit of a supply surplus. The demand destruction as a result of the coronavirus will magnify this overhang. The agency said that the “call on OPEC,” or the amount that OPEC would need to produce in order to balance the market, falls from 29.4 mb/d in the fourth quarter of 2019 to just 27.2 mb/d in the first quarter of 2020. However, the group produced 1.7 mb/d more than that in January, a rather large implied surplus.

That helps explain the group’s rush to coordinate additional production cuts.

Still, the 600,000 bpd would not be enough to close the gap, at least in the first half of the year. That’s especially true if Libya brings disrupted supply back onto the market. But the IEA sees the gap narrowing in the second half as the worst of the coronavirus clears.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Asia’s Demand For Middle East Oil Plunges On Coronavirus Outbreak
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold
The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

 A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles

Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com