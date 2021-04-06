Canada’s Green Shift Could Displace Three-Quarters Of Oil Workers

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.36 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 40 mins SellBuy 62.74 +0.59 +0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.466 +0.010 +0.41%
Graph down Heating Oil 23 mins SellBuy 1.792 -0.002 -0.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.963 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%
Chart Mars US 40 mins 59.48 +0.63 +1.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.963 -0.004 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.14 +0.66 +1.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 62.53 +0.43 +0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 6 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.59 -2.91 -5.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 48.85 -2.80 -5.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 57.65 -2.80 -4.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 59.05 -2.80 -4.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 56.20 -2.80 -4.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 56.15 -2.80 -4.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 60.65 -2.80 -4.41%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 55.15 -2.80 -4.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 49.75 +0.75 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 64.73 +1.66 +2.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 53.28 +0.68 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 -2.75 -5.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 55.75 -12.04 -17.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 45 mins Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 1 hour Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 5 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates
  • 5 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 5 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 5 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Biden’s Recovery Plan Has an Unforeseen Consequence: More Demand For Oil

Biden’s Recovery Plan Has an Unforeseen Consequence: More Demand For Oil

President Biden's $2 trillion economic…

Recent SEC Decision Could Spark Investment In Big Oil

Recent SEC Decision Could Spark Investment In Big Oil

A recent SEC decision to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada’s Green Shift Could Displace Three-Quarters Of Oil Workers

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 06, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

Canada’s climate strategy to significantly cut emissions and become a net-zero emissions economy by 2050 will create a seismic shift in the large oil and gas sector, where up to three-quarters of the workers, or up to 450,000 people, are at risk of displacement, TD Bank said in a new report on Tuesday.

Canada aims to become a net-zero emissions economy within three decades, and to cut emissions by between 32 percent and 40 percent by 2030.

While those commitments could be critical to staving off the worst effects of global warming, Canada needs to take significant action, including coming to terms with the effect of climate policies on the oil and gas workers, the bank said.

“According to Natural Resources Canada, roughly 600,000 Canadians, located mostly in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador are either directly or indirectly employed in the oil & gas sector. We estimate between 50-75% of those workers are at risk of displacement in the transition through 2050, equivalent to 312,000 – 450,000 workers,” TD Bank said in the report.

“The belief is that many of those displaced will find a home in the clean energy sector, but we should not assume that the transition will absorb all displaced workers,” the bank said, noting that it is critical that Canada do not repeat past mistakes and ensure a just transition for energy sector workers.

“The clean-energy transition will create many new job opportunities, but there is no guarantee or automatic market mechanism to ensure these benefits accrue to where the costs will be borne on the displacement,” according to the bank.

South of the border, in the United States, thousands of oil and gas jobs disappeared during the oil price and demand crash last year, and more and more former oil workers moved to jobs in the clean energy business. However, they have also taken a pay cut moving to renewables as the industry still pays lower than oil and gas.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Trading Giant Vitol Sees Revenues Drop In 2020

Next Post

Hedge Funds Capitalized On Oil Price Pullback

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com